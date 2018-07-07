English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
FIFA World Cup 2018: Belgium Beat Brazil - Relive the Goals
Kazan was chosen to be the place for a cracker of a quarter-final between Belgium and Brazil and the match, which was being billed as the game of the tournament so far, did not disappoint. The highest scoring side at the 2018 World Cup, Belgium seemed to come out of the blocks slower than Brazil who created a flurry of chances but failed to convert any of them early on. Soon enough Belgium grew into the game with power, pace and exquisite passing which caught Brazil napping. The Belgians went onto register an emphatic 2-1 win to set-up a semi-final clash against France.
(Image: FIFA)
Kazan was chosen to be the place for a cracker of a quarter-final between Belgium and Brazil and the match, which was being billed as the game of the tournament so far, did not disappoint. The highest scoring side at the 2018 World Cup, Belgium seemed to come out of the blocks slower than Brazil who created a flurry of chances but failed to convert any of them early on. Soon enough Belgium grew into the game with power, pace and exquisite passing which caught Brazil napping. The Belgians went onto register an emphatic 2-1 win to set-up a semi-final clash against France.
News18Sports takes you through the goals of this thrilling encounter:
Brazil - 0 Belgium - 1 (13th minute)
While Tite's Brazil looked set to take the lead in the early exchanges it was a corner that did them in on the 13th minute. Eden Hazard swung it in to the front post, where Vincent Kompany missed his header and it deflected in off the head of Fernandinho who was making his first start of the tournament. That took the own-goals tally to a record 11 at the 2018 World Cup.
(image: FIFA)
Brazil - 0 Belgium - 2 (31st minute)
A pacy counter-attack saw Romelu Lukaku pick up the ball inside his own half and drive through the heart of the Brazilian team before he found Kevin de Bruyne out on the right hand side. The midfielder, playing in an advanced role, rifled it in past Alisson Becker from more than 20 yards out to leave Brazil shell-shocked and two goals down.
(Image:FIFA)
Brazil - 1 Belgium - 2 (76th minute)
Brazil threw everything in attack as they looked to find a lifeline and then hope to equalise and mount a fight back. With 15 minutes left in the game, Philippe Coutinho's chip to the far post found Raphael Augusto who headed it past the giant Thibaut Courtois to reduce the deficit to one goal.
Brazil's Raphael Augusto scores against Belgium in Kazan (image: FIFA)
