FIFA World Cup 2018: Belgium Beat England - Relive the Goals

Belgium beat England 2-0 in the World Cup third-place playoff on Saturday to secure their best ever finish at a World Cup and send Gareth Southgate's side home with a second straight loss. A fourth-minute goal from Thomas Meunier and an 82nd-minute Eden Hazard strike earned Belgium the victory and third place, which improved on their previous best performance of fourth in 1986.News18Sports takes you through the goals once again:Early pressure from Eden Hazard and co worked in their favour as they drew first blood. Romelu Lukaku found himself in midfield picking up a pass from his defensive area, before he played it out to Nacer Chadli on the left, who promptly swung it back towards the penalty spot where Thomas Meunier snuck in to score past Jordan Pickford. (Image: FIFA)Belgium captain Eden Hazard put through on goal by none other than Kevin de Bruyne and the Chelsea man very calmly slotted it home past Jordan Pickford to double the lead and ensure they would return with the Bronze medal. (Image: FIFA)