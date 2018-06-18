GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

FIFA World Cup 2018: Belgium Outclass Panama - Relive the Goals

Panama made their debut at the 2018 FIFA World Cup against one of the strongest outfits in Belgium in Sochi and while they did well to hold the rampant Red devils to a goalless first half the gulf in class and quality was always going to be there and be a big factor in the game. The second half though saw a much changed Belgium side who took the new boys to task and handed them a lesson during their initiation to World Cup football.

News18 Sports

Updated:June 18, 2018, 11:37 PM IST
(Image: FIFA)
News18Sports takes you through the goals once more:

Belgium - 1 Panama - 0 (47th minute)

The first goal of the match came early in the second half and it was one that left everyone shocked with the quality. Dries Mertens volleyed home with great technique and power past a hapless Jamie Penedo who could only watch on as his defenders failed to clear the danger in time and went on to he conceded his first ever goal at the World Cup.

Belgium - 2 Panama - 0 (69th minute)

The hard working Romelu Lukaku was finding it hard to get a move on and was often dropping deep in midfield to pick up the ball as he had been starved of service for most of the early part. Half way through the second half though, he was in a good position as Kevin de Bruyne, with the outside of his right boot, picked him out with an inch perfect pass which he headed home with power to double the tally for Belgium and take the stuffing out of the Panama side.

Belgium - 3 Panama - 0 (75th minute)




lukaku

Belgium were not done yet, and six minutes later Romelu Lukaku was at the centre of things once again after a quick breakaway led by Eden Hazard found him free on the left wing. Lukaku was through on goal and Penedo came out to make it tougher for him and the forward masterfully dinked it over the keeper to make it 3-0 and seal the points and the win on the day.

| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
