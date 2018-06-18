English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
FIFA World Cup 2018: Belgium Outclass Panama - Relive the Goals
Panama made their debut at the 2018 FIFA World Cup against one of the strongest outfits in Belgium in Sochi and while they did well to hold the rampant Red devils to a goalless first half the gulf in class and quality was always going to be there and be a big factor in the game. The second half though saw a much changed Belgium side who took the new boys to task and handed them a lesson during their initiation to World Cup football.
(Image: FIFA)
Panama made their debut at the 2018 FIFA World Cup against one of the strongest outfits in Belgium in Sochi and while they did well to hold the rampant Red devils to a goalless first half the gulf in class and quality was always going to be there and be a big factor in the game. The second half though saw a much changed Belgium side who took the new boys to task and handed them a lesson during their initiation to World Cup football.
News18Sports takes you through the goals once more:
Belgium - 1 Panama - 0 (47th minute)
The first goal of the match came early in the second half and it was one that left everyone shocked with the quality. Dries Mertens volleyed home with great technique and power past a hapless Jamie Penedo who could only watch on as his defenders failed to clear the danger in time and went on to he conceded his first ever goal at the World Cup.
(Image: FIFA)
Belgium - 2 Panama - 0 (69th minute)
The hard working Romelu Lukaku was finding it hard to get a move on and was often dropping deep in midfield to pick up the ball as he had been starved of service for most of the early part. Half way through the second half though, he was in a good position as Kevin de Bruyne, with the outside of his right boot, picked him out with an inch perfect pass which he headed home with power to double the tally for Belgium and take the stuffing out of the Panama side.
(Image: FIFA)
Belgium - 3 Panama - 0 (75th minute)
Belgium were not done yet, and six minutes later Romelu Lukaku was at the centre of things once again after a quick breakaway led by Eden Hazard found him free on the left wing. Lukaku was through on goal and Penedo came out to make it tougher for him and the forward masterfully dinked it over the keeper to make it 3-0 and seal the points and the win on the day.
Also Watch
News18Sports takes you through the goals once more:
Belgium - 1 Panama - 0 (47th minute)
The first goal of the match came early in the second half and it was one that left everyone shocked with the quality. Dries Mertens volleyed home with great technique and power past a hapless Jamie Penedo who could only watch on as his defenders failed to clear the danger in time and went on to he conceded his first ever goal at the World Cup.
(Image: FIFA)
Belgium - 2 Panama - 0 (69th minute)
The hard working Romelu Lukaku was finding it hard to get a move on and was often dropping deep in midfield to pick up the ball as he had been starved of service for most of the early part. Half way through the second half though, he was in a good position as Kevin de Bruyne, with the outside of his right boot, picked him out with an inch perfect pass which he headed home with power to double the tally for Belgium and take the stuffing out of the Panama side.
(Image: FIFA)
Belgium - 3 Panama - 0 (75th minute)
Lukaku is rapid for his size what a beast 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eCvGmEmGGM— ManUnitedZone (@ManUnitedZone_) June 18, 2018
Belgium were not done yet, and six minutes later Romelu Lukaku was at the centre of things once again after a quick breakaway led by Eden Hazard found him free on the left wing. Lukaku was through on goal and Penedo came out to make it tougher for him and the forward masterfully dinked it over the keeper to make it 3-0 and seal the points and the win on the day.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
Dravid Asked Us to Play Our Natural Game in England: Prithvi Shaw
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Top 5 iOS 12 Features Announced At Apple WWDC 2018
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Forbes 2018: Run-Machine Virat Kolhi Among World's Highest Paid Athlete
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Dravid Asked Us to Play Our Natural Game in England: Prithvi Shaw
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
Friday 08 June , 2018 Top 5 iOS 12 Features Announced At Apple WWDC 2018
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Forbes 2018: Run-Machine Virat Kolhi Among World's Highest Paid Athlete
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Dravid Asked Us to Play Our Natural Game in England: Prithvi Shaw
- Tahir Rested for SL ODIs as Proteas Assess World Cup Spin Options
- News18 Network Reiterates Its Top Position, Launches Multimedia Campaign '18=1'
- Deepika Padukone's Love For Ranveer Singh Is Unconditional, Here's Proof
- Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's Photo With Dad Kunal Will Brighten up Your Day; See Pic