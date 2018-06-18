FIFA World Cup 2018, Belgium vs Panama, Live Updates: Mertens Gives Belgium Lead Against Panama

Jun 18, 2018 8:53 pm (IST)

Panama get lucky once again! Kevin de Bruyne picks it up on the right and fires it in low across the face of the goal. Roman Torres deflects it away and it almost went into his own net. Lukaku behind him did not expect to see that ball go through like that. He just had to tap it in to the goal. Lukaku has had only 3 touches in the game in the first 22 minutes.