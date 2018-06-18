GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
FIFA World Cup 2018, Belgium vs Panama, Live Updates: Mertens Gives Belgium Lead Against Panama

News18.com | June 18, 2018, 9:51 PM IST
18 Jun 2018 - 20:30 IST - Fisht Stadium

Group Stage - Group G

BelgiumBelgium
1 - 0full time
PanamaPanama
Latest update: The Belgians have opened their account at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in style after Dries Mertens' brilliant volley. Belgium lead 1-0.

Catch all the live updates from the Group G game between Belgium and Panama from the 2018 FIFA World Cup on News18Sports' Live Blog
Jun 18, 2018 9:51 pm (IST)

The match has crossed the hour mark and while Panama are putting in a lot of effort, Belgium are indulging in a bit of show boating and there is a lack of intensity creeping into their game once again. 

Jun 18, 2018 9:49 pm (IST)

Vertonghen is the latest to get a yellow card and that's the seventh in the game with five going Panama's way. 

Jun 18, 2018 9:48 pm (IST)

Barcenas this time gets on the ball from Cooper, but his shot his hurried and Courtois watches it go outside. Panama now showing more enterprise in attack. 

Jun 18, 2018 9:46 pm (IST)

Panama not holding back here and rightfully so. They have nothing to lose and an equaliser could change the game's tide in their favour. Jan Vertonghen in the Belgium defense is not happy that Panama are making inroads into his area. 

Jun 18, 2018 9:44 pm (IST)

Great chance to equalise for Panana as Murillo is free in space in the box. But Courtois saw that coming and thwarted it instantly. 

Jun 18, 2018 9:41 pm (IST)

Five minutes into the first half and the complexion of the game has changed. Kevin de Bruyne now stands over a free-kick and goes for the top corner but it's just off target. 

Jun 18, 2018 9:37 pm (IST)

GOAL: What a Strike!! Dries Mertens has put Belgium in front with a great great volley past Penedo. There was nothing the keeper could do about that!

Jun 18, 2018 9:35 pm (IST)

The second half has kicked off in Sochi and it will be interesting to see how both sides approach this.

Jun 18, 2018 9:32 pm (IST)

Belgium have wasted chances to convert and are sticking to tradition of being slow starters at the World Cup. Roberto Martinez and Thierry Henry will have to give the attacking players a talking to as the Panama side will grow in confidence and belief with every passing minute. They have already frustrated their fancied opponents and are half way there to getting a positive result on debut. 

Jun 18, 2018 9:20 pm (IST)

Half-time: Belgium and Panama play out a goalless first half. 

Jun 18, 2018 9:18 pm (IST)

Lukaku has come down to help with defensive duties as the first half nears the end. Panama have held on with some resolute and gritty defending even if it is not beautiful football. The have been crowding the Belgian forwards everytime they get near the box and that has worked so far. 

Jun 18, 2018 9:15 pm (IST)

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has been asking his defenders, especially Boyata, asking them to stay calm and avoid leaving spaces in behind as Belgium push forward. 

Jun 18, 2018 9:13 pm (IST)

Once again, Perez, Rodriguez and Cooper exchange a few quick passes before Cooper shoots from distance. Well over Courtois' goal though. 

Jun 18, 2018 9:12 pm (IST)

Panama are yet to have a shot on target in the first 40 minutes at the World Cup, but they have defended with bodies and with great heart against the Belgians so far as their vocal fans keep cheering them on. 

Jun 18, 2018 9:09 pm (IST)

Eden Hazard with a traditional burst of pace while coming in the right, shoots but Penedo has the first post covered and concedes a corner. At the other end meanwhile, Davis and Rodriguez combine before the latter's cross earns Panama another corner. 

Jun 18, 2018 9:07 pm (IST)

Some good movement by Panama. Escobar started it off from defense. Perez then with Rodriguez combined to earn their first corner at a World Cup. Nothing came of it other than Belgian defenders wondering how they made it so far forward. 

Jun 18, 2018 9:03 pm (IST)

For Panama, Escobar, Torres, Murrillo and Davis are putting in one massive shift to hold on to the goalless scoreline so far. They have a no nonsense approach where in they clear the danger at the earliest without trying to play their way out against the high pressing Belgians. They though have not managed a touch in the Belgium penalty area yet in 33 minutes of football. 

Jun 18, 2018 9:01 pm (IST)

Belgium traditionally slow starters in terms of scoring goals at a World Cup have had only two shots on target in the first half an hour while they have threatened from the first minute itself. 

Jun 18, 2018 9:00 pm (IST)

Kevin de Bruyne has a set-piece to deliver with the big boys in the mix for the headers. Vertonghen, Lukaku and Alderweireld all in the mix. The Panama players are taking a pounding, this time the de Bruyne shot hitting Cooper straight in the face. 

Jun 18, 2018 8:58 pm (IST)

With close to half an hour gone, Panama have held on despite the relentless pressure from Belgium. They narrow down when in defense while looking to use their wings to attack. 

Jun 18, 2018 8:55 pm (IST)

After almost half of the first is over, Panama mount an attack of their own, but the cross from Barcena is dealt with easily by Belgium who then break out into a fast counter-attack. 

Jun 18, 2018 8:53 pm (IST)

Panama get lucky once again! Kevin de Bruyne picks it up on the right and fires it in low across the face of the goal. Roman Torres deflects it away and it almost went into his own net. Lukaku behind him did not expect to see that ball go through like that. He just had to tap it in  to the goal. Lukaku has had only 3 touches in the game in the first 22 minutes. 

Jun 18, 2018 8:51 pm (IST)

Both sides have seen one yellow card so far and the referee is not holding back with the cards. Both soft yellow cards. 

Jun 18, 2018 8:50 pm (IST)

Chance: Belgium use a short corner with Mertens ghosts into the box unmarked and shoots but finds the side-netting. Panama caught napping there. 

Jun 18, 2018 8:49 pm (IST)

15 minutes gone in this game and while Belgium have been the better side in the early exchanges, Panama are also looking to play their brand of football. 

Jun 18, 2018 8:46 pm (IST)

Panama are playing without their winger Alberto Quintero who was ruled out after an injury during a friendly before the World Cup. 

Jun 18, 2018 8:43 pm (IST)

Panicky moment from the Panama captain Torres as he plays it back to his keeper but Eden Hazard was alert and intercepts and almost scores. But the shot hits the side netting. Early let off for Panama and they can't afford such mistakes. 

Jun 18, 2018 8:41 pm (IST)

Belgium are unbeaten in 19 games and will likely continue that streak. A different result would be extremely shocking! 

Jun 18, 2018 8:40 pm (IST)

Mertens on the left wing looks to go to the byline but Murillo with a fine tackle to take it off him. He hooves it up field and Belgium rebuild from the back again. 

Jun 18, 2018 8:38 pm (IST)

Mertens' ball across the penalty box finds Carrasco, who takes a shot but that's saved by Penedo. Soon after Mertens has a shot of his own which is saved and Belgium get a corner. All Belgium to start with in the opening minutes. 

Preview: Hernan Dario Gomez leads minnows Panama into their World Cup debut on Monday mindful that Iceland's efforts in holding Argentina have shown that "anything can happen". Panama caused a sensation by qualifying for Russia from the CONCACAF zone at the expense of the United States, but they have been handed just about the toughest start imaginable -- a star-studded Belgium await in Sochi on Monday evening.
"We are not favourites but if we have a good day anything can happen," said Gomez, Panama's veteran Colombian coach who is usually known by his nickname 'Bolillo'. While Panama's squad contains no real household names, and half a dozen players well into their 30s, Roberto Martinez's Belgians have come to this World Cup with a golden generation led by the likes of Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne. "The squad is prepared to come up against a team of many carats, and a great coach who is also a great person," said Gomez. "They have the best players in the world, except for Messi and Cristiano. Belgium are candidates to win the title, and we are proud to be facing them." Iceland followed their run to the quarter-finals at Euro 2016 by holding Argentina to a 1-1 draw in Moscow on Saturday, although they were helped by Lionel Messi's second-half penalty miss. Gomez is hoping his side can take inspiration from that performance to claim their first World Cup point in Group G, even if he did not want to compare his group of journeymen with a more experienced Icelandic outfit. "Iceland qualified ahead of Croatia and did well in the Euros as well, and they were coming up against an Argentina side who are not on the same level as Belgium just now. "There is a bigger gulf between Belgium and Panama. Nobody denies they are the favourites, but if we have a good day we can get something." Gomez, a former Colombia and Ecuador coach, called on his side to have "warm bodies and cool heads" for their bow on Russia's Black Sea coast. The heat and humidity here in southern Russia could help them against Belgium, but their recent record is a source of concern, particularly in front of goal. The Panamanians scored just nine in 10 qualifiers, and they arrived in Russia after scoring just one goal in their last five matches. That included a 6-0 defeat at the hands of Switzerland and a 1-0 reverse in Norway 10 days ago. It is a worrying outlook, especially with England to follow next weekend. "Panama are not a team who score a lot of goals. We are working hard as a team, but we come into the World Cup with problems putting the ball in the net."

