FIFA World Cup 2018: Brazil Held by Gritty Switzerland — Relive the Goals

GOLAZOOO!!! PHILIPPE COUTINHO! WHAT A GOAL! WHAT A STRIKE! pic.twitter.com/AN4zIzJucY — FIFA World Cup (@WorIdCupUpdates) June 17, 2018

May your success find your haters sleeping the way Zuber's goal found the Brazilians asleep. #WorldCup #BRASUI pic.twitter.com/CgUOaUv8bt — Victor Immanuel Oloo 🇺🇬 (@ImmanuelOloo) June 17, 2018

Brazil's bid for a sixth World Cup got off to a slow start as Switzerland withstood an early onslaught to snatch a 1-1 draw in Rostov-on-Don on Sunday. On a night when world champions Germany lost to Mexico, Brazil had the chance to put in a statement like performance, and they began with things going according to script. Switzerland though had other ideas and decided to put the spanner in the works as they fought back bravely to clinch a crucial point against the Neymar-led Brazil.News18 Sports takes a look at the goals in this match -The Brazilians were all over Switzerland in the initial stages, even though Neymar hardly had a chance to weave his magic. The five-time champions continuously piled on the pressure on their opponents and 20 minutes into the game, Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho was afforded space and time on the left just outside the penalty box. Coutinho, with one swipe of his famed right foot curled it in past Yann Sommer to put his side the lead with a brilliant finish. (Image: AFP)The second half saw the Swiss come out with more vigour and heart along with their disciplined approach. Five minutes after the restart Xherdan Shaqiri swung in a corner from the right with pin point accuracy and Steven Zuber headed it past Alisson powerfully to bring his side to level pegging and in the process showing Brazil how to pull off the perfect training ground routine at a set piece. Steven Zuber scores for Switzerland against Brazil (Image: AFP)