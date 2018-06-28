GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

FIFA World Cup 2018: Colombia Beat Senegal - Relive the Goals

A powerful header from Barcelona's Yerry Mina fired Colombia into the last 16 of the World Cup with a 1-0 win over Group H rivals Senegal, who crashed out due to a poorer disciplinary record than Japan.

News18 Sports

Updated:June 28, 2018, 10:45 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
FIFA World Cup 2018: Colombia Beat Senegal - Relive the Goals
(Image: FIFA)
A powerful header from Barcelona's Yerry Mina fired Colombia into the last 16 of the World Cup with a 1-0 win over Group H rivals Senegal, who crashed out due to a poorer disciplinary record than Japan. Colombia and Japan will play either England or Belgium, who were playing later Thursday. The South Americans, looking to reach the latter stages after reaching the quarter-finals in Brazil, risked going out of the tournament at the first hurdle. But after seeing the video assistant referee come to their rescue in a disappointing first half, Colombia were handed a last-16 lifeline 13 minutes from the end when Mina rose to meet a corner from the right and direct a header into the roof of Khadim Ndiaye's net.

News18Sports takes you through the moment that decided the contest and the fate of Senegal

Senegal - 0 Colombia - 1 (74th minute)

Colombia needed to score to ease their nerves even though other results were working in their favour. Juan Quintero swung in a corner with pinpoint accuracy as centre back Yerry Mina rose above the rest to head home powerfully to seal the win.

(Image: FIFA) (Image: FIFA)

Also Watch

| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery