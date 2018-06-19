GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
FIFA World Cup 2018, Colombia vs Japan Highlights: As it Happened

News18.com | June 19, 2018, 7:46 PM IST
19 Jun 2018 - 17:30 IST - Mordovia Arena

Group Stage - Group H

ColombiaColombia
1 - 2full time
JapanJapan
Latest Update: Yuya Osaka scored the winner for Japan as they beat Colombia in their Group H game to become the first Asian side to beat a South American team at the World Cup.

Catch all the live updates from the Group H game between Colombia and Japan at the 2018 FIFA World Cup on News18Sports' Live Blog.
Jun 19, 2018 7:23 pm (IST)

Full time: Japan beat Colombia 2-1 in their opening Group H encounter. 

Jun 19, 2018 7:21 pm (IST)

Colombia roaring forward with Mojica down the left, leaving even the ref on the ground. But that move is also snubbed by the Japanese who are now moments away from history. 

Jun 19, 2018 7:18 pm (IST)

Colombia with all their attackers looking to keep the game alive with five more minutes still to go. With the quality available you would not bet against Colombia at this point in time. 

Jun 19, 2018 7:14 pm (IST)

Colombia's frustration's are clearly visible as Haraguchi is brought down by James who takes a yellow card for the effort. 

Jun 19, 2018 7:12 pm (IST)

Colombia are now chasing it all and putting in the hard yards as they look to get the equaliser with five minutes to go. All this, while Japan run down the clock and keep possession and hope to close out a historic win.

Jun 19, 2018 7:11 pm (IST)

STAT ATTACK: Japan's Keisuke Honda is the first player from an Asian nation to provide an assist in three different World Cup tournaments since 1966.

Jun 19, 2018 7:09 pm (IST)

10 minutes left and Japan are closing in on Asia's first win over a South American side in 18 matches. It has been all one way traffic so far, just like the second half which has seen Japan dominate the show. 

Jun 19, 2018 7:06 pm (IST)

Brilliant back-heel by Lerma to tee up James Rodriguez, who sees his left footed shot deflected out. Colombia suddenly asking the questions of the Japanese defense now. 

Jun 19, 2018 7:04 pm (IST)

Japan have had more than 70 percent of the possession in the second half, and even the combination of Rodriguez, Falcao and Bacca are unable to do much in attack on the hot day in Saransk. 

Jun 19, 2018 7:01 pm (IST)

GOAL: Honda swings the corner in to the far post and Osako with the perfect header makes it 2-1 for Japan! Colombia in deep trouble. 

Jun 19, 2018 6:59 pm (IST)

It has been all Japan in the second half with the Colombian's not having even one shot or attempt towards goal since their equalising goal. This has been some turnaround by Japan. With 20 minutes to go and the numerical advantage they must surely push for a winner. 

Jun 19, 2018 6:56 pm (IST)

A mix-up in the Colombian defense between keeper and defender, thankfully for Pekerman's side Nagatomo could not make much of it the ball was cleared. 

Jun 19, 2018 6:54 pm (IST)

Not much has changed after 25 minutes in the second half as Japan continue to knock on the Colombian defenses doors as they look for a second goal. Inui from the left has been looking to shoot when he can. 

Jun 19, 2018 6:49 pm (IST)

Japan's wings have the Colombian defense scrambling now with 15 minutes gone in the first half. There was yet another chance as Haraguchi decided to shoot instead of passing, which would have meant trouble for Colombia. 

Jun 19, 2018 6:47 pm (IST)

Big change for Colombia as Quintero has gone off and James Rodriguez has come on for them. The crowd is understandably happy and are voicing their pleasure on the decision to bring on the Bayern Munich man.

Jun 19, 2018 6:45 pm (IST)

Yet another good effort from Japan in the early part of the second half. This time from the left wing where Inui is in a lot of space and tries to curl it past Ospina. But the former Arsenal man has the far post covered. Japan are giving Colombia quite a lot of work to do and are making them run. The numerical advantage is clear. 

Jun 19, 2018 6:42 pm (IST)

Japan's continued possession pays of somewhat as Osako turns Davinson Sanchez and shoots low and hard. But Ospina is alert and saves the day for Colombia. Japan have dominated the first ten minutes and the likes of Falcao and Quintero have been kept silent. 

Jun 19, 2018 6:41 pm (IST)

Japan continue to dominate the ball in the early exchanges, and are blocking off any Colombian advances which is resulting in Falcao cutting a frustrating figure. Meanwhile the word is that James Rodriguez is warming up on the sidelines. 

Jun 19, 2018 6:38 pm (IST)

Yoshida had a chance to turn and shoot of the corner against Colombia, but he was closed down and Japan rebuild from the back. 

Jun 19, 2018 6:37 pm (IST)

In the early minutes of the second, the Japanese are looking to get their wingers Inui and Haraguchi more into the game. They have come out and began the half quite strongly. 

Jun 19, 2018 6:34 pm (IST)

Second half kicks off with Colombia in possession and hoping to add to their goals tally, while Japan will need to rethink their strategy of sit back and contain whenever they get the lead. 

Jun 19, 2018 6:29 pm (IST)

Former Colombian goal-keeper Carlos Alberto Valderrama is in the house to cheer on his country. 

Jun 19, 2018 6:26 pm (IST)

While Juan Quintero is the first Colombian player to net goals in different editions of the World Cup, Carlos Sanchez's 4th minute red card is the second fastest in the history of the tournament after Jose Batista's first minute red card for Uruguay in 1986.

Jun 19, 2018 6:19 pm (IST)

At the end of the first half, Colombia and Japan are 1-1. Shinji Kagawa and Juan Quintero with the goals. Colombia have lost Carlos Sanchez to a red card but have responded very well in the first half as Japan decided to sit back and contain. 

Jun 19, 2018 6:17 pm (IST)

Quintero's free-kick was also the fourth one converted directly this time in 15 games at the 2018 World Cup, that is one more than the total number of free-kicks converted in 2014 in Brazil - that was 3.

Jun 19, 2018 6:16 pm (IST)
Here is a look at that brilliant free-kick once again!
Jun 19, 2018 6:15 pm (IST)

Japan will need to regroup now fast as the first half draws to a close slowly. Colombia definitely ending the half the stronger side and will look to get a second goal too. 

Jun 19, 2018 6:14 pm (IST)

The Japanese players argued against the goal, but it was goal-line technology that confirmed that the ball had gone over the line completely. 

Jun 19, 2018 6:12 pm (IST)

Five minutes to go in the first half and Colombia who responded well after the torrid first five minutes have now equalised and Japan have to do it all again. This was coming as Colombia were fighting back with great enterprise and looked threatening. 

Jun 19, 2018 6:10 pm (IST)

GOAL: That is one peach of a free-kick by Quintero, who hit the free-kick under the wall and Kawashima was slow to react! 

Preview: Colombia talisman James Rodriguez, the sensation of the last World Cup, is a doubtful starter for Tuesday's Group H opener against Japan in Saransk. Rodriguez, the top scorer in Brazil 2014 with six goals in five matches, missed a training session in Kazan on Friday due to muscle fatigue. His left calf has reportedly been troubling him. The 26-year-old trained at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk on Monday but his state of fitness was still unclear. "We are waiting to see what the doctors will say after the last check," Colombia coach Jose Pekerman told a news conference. Great expectations have been placed on Rodriguez as the spearhead of the best generation of Colombian players since the 1990s. He won over many neutral fans in Brazil for his spectacular style -- and his salsa-dance goal celebrations. But his club performances since 2014 have been inconsistent and he is currently on loan to Bayern Munich from Real Madrid. Pekerman insisted several other players could step up to the mark should Rodriguez not take the field on Tuesday. "We always wait until the very last minute before we decide," Pekerman said. "World Cups are played after a very heavy season. It is true some players arrived here in Russia not feeling very comfortable. They have all improved very much, even if some of them are a little tired." One ace up his sleeve is striker Radamel Falcao, Colombia's all-time top scorer. "El Tigre" is raring to make his World Cup debut, having missed the 2014 tournament through injury. Pekerman mentioned Jose Izquierdo, Juan Quintero and Mateus Uribe as potential matchwinners. "We have enough players for all alternatives," he said. "Our team is much richer, much stronger (than in 2014). We've got much more flexibility." If Rodriguez's absence would disappoint Colombia's legions of fans, it would be a relief to Japan coach Akira Nishino. Colombia walloped Japan 4-1 in the group stage in 2014 on their way to the quarter-finals, with Rodriguez among the scorers. "He is almost like a symbol of the Colombia team, a points-getter, a mood-maker," Nishino said. "It is difficult to mark him. Who is going to mark him? The whole of the team. We cannot give him time or room....he is everywhere on the pitch." With Colombia ranked 16th by FIFA and Japan 61st, "Los Cafeteros" (the Coffee-makers) are favoured to win. But Pekerman made clear he was not under-estimating the Blue Samurai and their quick, fast-breaking style.
Group H, which also features Poland and Senegal, is one of the more open of the tournament. "We think Japan is going to be a very tough team. We have completely forgotten what happened in the last World Cup," said Pekerman, an Argentine who has managed Colombia since 2012. "In the short term our main aim is to go through to the next stage. The group phase is really tough. We'll see what happens this time. We hope to be at least as good or better than four years ago."

