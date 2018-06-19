GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
FIFA World Cup 2018, Colombia vs Japan, Live Updates: Carlos Sanchez Sent-off as Shinji Kagawa Scores Penalty for Japan

News18.com | June 19, 2018, 5:52 PM IST
19 Jun 2018 - 17:30 IST - Mordovia Arena

Group Stage - Group H

ColombiaColombia
0 - 1full time
JapanJapan
Latest Update: Drama in the early stages as Carlos Sanchez is sent off for a deliberate hand-ball after which Shinji Kagawa scored the resulting penalty to give Japan the early lead.

Catch all the live updates from the Group H game between Colombia and Japan at the 2018 FIFA World Cup on News18Sports' Live Blog.
Jun 19, 2018 5:50 pm (IST)

The first 20 odd minutes has gone by pretty rapidly with quite a bit of bite in the game from both sides. Japan have their noses in front after Shinji Kagawa converted his penalty. Colombia since have responded well and are dominating possession. 

Jun 19, 2018 5:49 pm (IST)

Cuadrado picked out on the right with an excellent pass from deep in defense. The winger tried to square up his opponent and get a ball in but the Japanese defender held on and came out with a goal kick. 

Jun 19, 2018 5:47 pm (IST)

At the other end Colombia are throwing players into attack as they look for an equaliser, Falcao is at the target man as one would expect. Cuadrado supporting him with Izquierdo also there on the left.

Jun 19, 2018 5:46 pm (IST)

Shinji Kagawa creates some space in the middle for himself and plays it out to Inui on the left who comes in and shoots, but it's past Ospina's goal. 

Jun 19, 2018 5:45 pm (IST)

Japan are bringing the physical aspect of the game to the table with Haraguchi  taking down Mojica! That was a strong tackle and Japan are clearly following their coach's instructions of playing tough. 

Jun 19, 2018 5:44 pm (IST)

Good ball in by Quintero from the free-kick and Radamel Falcao got a touch to it as it went straight into the keeper's hands. Falcao will feel he should have done better against Kawashima though that was a tough chance. Colombia responding well after going down a goal and a player.

Jun 19, 2018 5:42 pm (IST)

That in fact was the first red card of the World Cup this time in Russia. 

Jun 19, 2018 5:39 pm (IST)

Colombia will have to change things around now as they have to go the full match with one less player and are also a goal down. A lot will depend on the likes of Cuadrado and Falcao the senior statesmen in the side. 

Jun 19, 2018 5:37 pm (IST)

PENALTY and GOAL: Shinji Kagawa slots home past David Ospina and Colombia are down 1-0 within the first five minutes. 

Jun 19, 2018 5:35 pm (IST)

Big save by Ospina as Osaka gets lucky and breaks free of the Colombia defense. But the follow up shot is blocked by Carlos Sanchez who is instantly shown a red card in the fourth minute as Japan get a penalty! Not the start Colombia wanted. 

Jun 19, 2018 5:33 pm (IST)

Only nine survivors across the two teams from Colombia's 4-1 win over Japan at Brazil 2014 - Ospina, Arias, Juan Cuadrado and Quintero for Colombia and Kawashima, Nagatomo, Kagawa, Hasebe and Yoshida for Japan.

Jun 19, 2018 5:31 pm (IST)

Time for kick off and it will Japan in their blue kit going from left to right as we see it on the broadcast. 

Jun 19, 2018 5:27 pm (IST)
Here are the formations for both the sides
Jun 19, 2018 5:27 pm (IST)

No South American side remember has lost to an Asian side in the last 17 meetings at the World Cup. They have won 14 of those and drawn 3. 

Jun 19, 2018 5:24 pm (IST)

The players are emerging out onto the field from the tunnel. Colombia in their yellow shirts and white shorts and Japan in their blue kit. Colombia were among the most exciting teams last time in Brazil where they reached the quarter-finals before losing to Brazil. It was their best ever performance.

Jun 19, 2018 5:23 pm (IST)

Japan Substitutions - Naomichi Ueda, Keisuke Honda, Wataru Endo, Shinji Okazaki, Takashi Usami, Masaaki Higashiguchi, Yoshinori Muto, Hotaru Yamaguchi, Ryota Oshima, Tomoaki Makino, Gotoku Sakai, Kosuke Nakamura

Jun 19, 2018 5:23 pm (IST)

Colombia Substitutions - Cristian Zapata, Wilmar Barrios, Carlos Bacca, Abel Aguilar, James Rodriguez, Camilo Vargas, Yerry Mina, Luis Muriel, Mateus Uribe, Farid Alfonso Diaz, Miguel Borja, Jose Cuadrado

Jun 19, 2018 5:21 pm (IST)

Apart from Rodriguez missing out for Colombia, there is no place in the Japan line-up of Akira Nishino for two big names, Leicester striker Shinji Okazaki and Keisuke Honda, once of CSKA Moscow and AC Milan.

Jun 19, 2018 5:19 pm (IST)

We are minutes away from kick off at the first game and before the match Pekerman said that "We have enough players for all alternatives. Our team is much richer, much stronger (than in 2014). We've got much more flexibility."

Jun 19, 2018 5:10 pm (IST)

Jose Pekerman's side will also face Poland and Senegal in the group stages and will expect nothing less than topping the group on their way to the next round in Russia. 

Jun 19, 2018 5:09 pm (IST)

Colombia on the other hand have played 15 games since the Copa America where the finished third. They have lost three games, and drawn seven games and won five games. 

Jun 19, 2018 5:06 pm (IST)

Japan are coming into this World Cup fixture having lost their last four games, and they have not lost five consecutive World Cup games ever. The last win for Japan was in 2010 when they beat Denmark 3-1. 

Jun 19, 2018 5:04 pm (IST)

The last time Colombia and Japan met in the World Cup in Brazil, the South Americans beat the Asian side 4-1 in the group stage encounter. 

Jun 19, 2018 4:46 pm (IST)

Here are the starting line-ups for the first game between Colombia and Japan: 

Colombia XI: Ospina, Arias, Murillo, D. Sanchez, Mojica; C. Sanchez, Lerma, Cuadrado, Quintero, Izquierdo, Falcao

Japan XI: Kawashima, Shoji, Nagatomo, Sakai, Yoshida, Shibasaki, Haraguchi, Kagawa, Inui, Hasebe, Oskao

Jun 19, 2018 4:42 pm (IST)

Colombia go into their opening game at the 2018 World Cup without their most effective player in James Rodriguez who is out injured, but do have Radamel Falcao in their line up. The ace striker missed out last time in Brazil due to a injury and will be looking to make his mark at this World Cup. 

Jun 19, 2018 4:40 pm (IST)

Hello and Welcome to the live coverage for the Group H encounter between Colombia and Japan at the 2018 FIFA World Cup on News18Sports. This is the first of three games today, with Poland and Senegal after this ensuring all 32 teams would have played one game each. 

(Image: FIFA)

Preview: Colombia talisman James Rodriguez, the sensation of the last World Cup, is a doubtful starter for Tuesday's Group H opener against Japan in Saransk. Rodriguez, the top scorer in Brazil 2014 with six goals in five matches, missed a training session in Kazan on Friday due to muscle fatigue. His left calf has reportedly been troubling him. The 26-year-old trained at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk on Monday but his state of fitness was still unclear. "We are waiting to see what the doctors will say after the last check," Colombia coach Jose Pekerman told a news conference. Great expectations have been placed on Rodriguez as the spearhead of the best generation of Colombian players since the 1990s. He won over many neutral fans in Brazil for his spectacular style -- and his salsa-dance goal celebrations. But his club performances since 2014 have been inconsistent and he is currently on loan to Bayern Munich from Real Madrid. Pekerman insisted several other players could step up to the mark should Rodriguez not take the field on Tuesday. "We always wait until the very last minute before we decide," Pekerman said. "World Cups are played after a very heavy season. It is true some players arrived here in Russia not feeling very comfortable. They have all improved very much, even if some of them are a little tired." One ace up his sleeve is striker Radamel Falcao, Colombia's all-time top scorer. "El Tigre" is raring to make his World Cup debut, having missed the 2014 tournament through injury. Pekerman mentioned Jose Izquierdo, Juan Quintero and Mateus Uribe as potential matchwinners. "We have enough players for all alternatives," he said. "Our team is much richer, much stronger (than in 2014). We've got much more flexibility." If Rodriguez's absence would disappoint Colombia's legions of fans, it would be a relief to Japan coach Akira Nishino. Colombia walloped Japan 4-1 in the group stage in 2014 on their way to the quarter-finals, with Rodriguez among the scorers. "He is almost like a symbol of the Colombia team, a points-getter, a mood-maker," Nishino said. "It is difficult to mark him. Who is going to mark him? The whole of the team. We cannot give him time or room....he is everywhere on the pitch." With Colombia ranked 16th by FIFA and Japan 61st, "Los Cafeteros" (the Coffee-makers) are favoured to win. But Pekerman made clear he was not under-estimating the Blue Samurai and their quick, fast-breaking style.
Group H, which also features Poland and Senegal, is one of the more open of the tournament. "We think Japan is going to be a very tough team. We have completely forgotten what happened in the last World Cup," said Pekerman, an Argentine who has managed Colombia since 2012. "In the short term our main aim is to go through to the next stage. The group phase is really tough. We'll see what happens this time. We hope to be at least as good or better than four years ago."

Catch all the coverage from the 2018 FIFA World Cup on
https://www.news18.com/fifa-world-cup-2018/
FIFA World Cup Points Table - https://www.news18.com/fifa-world-cup-2018/points-table/
FIFA World Cup Schedule - https://www.news18.com/news/football/fifa-world-cup-2018-full-schedule-in-ist-date-time-table-and-venues-of-all-the-games-1745263.html
