FIFA World Cup 2018: Croatia Beat England to Make First Final - Relive the Goals
Mario Mandzukic scored the winning goal deep in extra time as Croatia beat England 2-1 in an utterly gripping World Cup semi-final in Moscow on Wednesday to set up a final date with France. The Juventus forward netted in the 109th minute to complete a remarkable comeback from a shattered Croatian team and take the small nation of little more than four million people into the World Cup final for the first time in their short history.
(Image: FIFA)
Mario Mandzukic scored the winning goal deep in extra time as Croatia beat England 2-1 in an utterly gripping World Cup semi-final in Moscow on Wednesday to set up a final date with France. The Juventus forward netted in the 109th minute to complete a remarkable comeback from a shattered Croatian team and take the small nation of little more than four million people into the World Cup final for the first time in their short history.
News18Sports takes you through the goals of the thrilling semi-final
Croatia - 0 England - 1 (5th minute)
England earn a free-kick in a dangerous position just outside the box after Jesse Lingard is brought down. Kieran Trippier sets it up and curls it into the top corner past Danijel Subasic who dives helplessly.
(Image: FIFA)
Croatia - 1 England - 1 (68th minute)
Croatia began the second half much better than their performance in the first half, and just beyond the hour mark a ball swung in by Sime Vrsaljko from the right was just what Ivan Perisic needed. Perisic stuck a boot out and Kyle Walker and Jordan Pickford were beaten as Croatia came back to level pegging.
(image: FIFA)
Croatia - 2 England - 1 (109th minute)
Tired legs were looking to avoid a penalty shootout, especially Croatia and down the left came another move. Substitute Josip Pivaric's ball in was not cleared well enough and Ivan Perisic headed back into the danger area hoping to find a teammate. Mario Mandzukic reacted the fastest and hammered it home past Pickford to put the seal on the three goal thriller.
(image : FIFA)
Also Watch
