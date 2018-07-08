GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
FIFA World Cup 2018: Croatia End Russia's Dream Run - Relive the Goals

News18 Sports

Updated:July 8, 2018, 2:58 AM IST
(Image: FIFA)
Croatia beat hosts Russia 4-3 on penalties after the teams were level at 2-2 following extra time in their World Cup quarter-final on Saturday and will meet England in the semi-finals. Croatia defender Domagoj Vida put them 2-1 ahead from a Luka Modric corner in the first period of extra time but Russia's Mario Fernandes headed an equaliser with five minutes remaining, much to the delight of the partisan crowd at the Fisht Stadium. That took matters to a thrilling penalty shootout where Croatia held their nerve to come through as the winners.

News18Sports takes you through the goals of thrilling contest:

Russia – 1 Croatia – 0 (31st minute)
With the game needing to burst into life desperately, Denis Cheryshev started off a move near the centre line on the left flank and neat one-two with Dzyuba, Cheryshev let fly from range and into the top corner to put his side into the lead.

(Image: Reuters) (Image: Reuters)



Russia – 1 Croatia – 1 (39th minute)
A nice attack down the left saw the Russian defenders lose Mario Mandzukic, who served up a perfect ball for Kramaric who did not need a second invitation to head it into the bottom corner past Akinfeev to bring Croatia back on level terms.

(Image: FIFA) (Image: FIFA)

Russia – 1 Croatia – 2 (101st minute)
Croatia with players finding it hard to run were keen on finishing things fast, and a corner swung in was met by Domagoj Vida who headed it downwards towards the right corner where Akinfeev could not keep it out.

(Image: FIFA) (Image: FIFA)

Russia – 2 Croatia – 2 (115th minute)
An unwanted handball by Josip Pivaric gave Dzagoev a chance to curl it into the box from the free-kick from the right edge of the area. Inside the box an unmarked Mario Fernandes deftly heads the ball into the bottom corner to take matters to a penalty shootout.

(Image: FIFA) (Image: FIFA)

(image: FIFA) (image: FIFA)

In the penalty shootout that followed, Russia took the first kick with Smolov hitting it straight at Subasic who saved with one hand. After that Brozovic converted for Croatia. Dzagoev followed that up with a successful attempt of his own, while Croatia's Kovacic missed his chance to make things tense. After that, Mario Fernandes who made this situation happen sent his shot wide and Luka Modric stepped up to convert his and help Croatia into the lead. That was followed up by Sergei Ignashevich, Vida, Kuziaev - all of whom scored which meant, Ivan Rakitic needed to score his to win it for Croatia. The Barcelona man did that with ease as Croatia moved into the semi-finals.

(Image: FIFA) (Image: FIFA)

| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
