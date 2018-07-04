English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
FIFA World Cup 2018: England Beat Colombia - Relive the Goals
The dramatic scenes at the 2018 FIFA World Cup continues and with England coming out on top in the final game of the Round of 16 after they beat Colombia in a penalty shootout. For England this is an achievement they have not managed at the World Cup before this in three attempts.
England's Jordan Pickford saves the penalty of Carlos Bacca (Image: FIFA)
Both sides failed to create many clear cut chances through the game and had to wait till just before the hour mark for the deadlock to be broken by Harry Kane from the penalty spot. After that in stoppage time in the second half, Colombia fought back with Yerry Mina to take matters to the penalty shootout where Jordan Pickford made a massive save to take England through to the last eight for the first time since 2006.
News18Sports takes you through the goals of the thrilling contest
Colombia - 0 England - 1 (57th minute)
England had whole host of set-piece against Colombia, and everytime the referee made it a point to tell the Colombian defenders that he had his eye on them for infringements. Just before the hour mark Harry Kane was wrestled to the ground by Carlos Sanchez and he made no mistake in slotting home past David Ospina.
Harry Kane scores from the spot for England. (Reuters)
Colombia - 1 England - 1 (93rd minute)
Colombia were minutes away from defeat and England were looking to see things out. But up stepped Colombia's big men for a corner and Yerry Mina scored for a third consecutive game with a thundering header past Kieran Trippier, who was on the line. That left England with no time for a comeback in regulation time.
(REUTERS)
Penalty shootout
Both the captains led by example during the nervy shootout as Radamel Falcao and Harry Kane stepped up to take the first penalties for their side. Both scored after which Juan Cuadrado and Marcus Rashford added one more each for Colombia and England. After that Luis Muriel scored past Pickford, before Jordan Henderson failed to find the back of the net against Ospina to give Colombia the advantage. Mateus Uribe stepped up for the fourth shot for Colombia and he hammered it against the crossbar, and Kieran Trippier made no mistake in levelling things up after four shots each. Colombia's Carlos Bacca stepped up to the spot for the final shot for them and Pickford made a massive save, to pave the way for Eric Dier to put the seal on the contest in emphatic style.
Jordan Pickford saves the penalty for England. (REUTERS)
England's Eric Dier scores his penalty to win the tie against Colombia in the Round of 16 (Image: FIFA)
