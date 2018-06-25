English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
FIFA World Cup 2018: England beat Panama - Relive the Goals
England's young and free-flowing team banished the ghost of past national failures with a record 6-1 thrashing of Panama on Sunday that included a hat-trick by Harry Kane and eased them into the last 16.
England defender John Stones scores against Panama (Image: AP)
England's young and free-flowing team banished the ghost of past national failures with a record 6-1 thrashing of Panama on Sunday that included a hat-trick by Harry Kane and eased them into the last 16. England's biggest World Cup win, which included two penalties by Kane then a deflection off his heel, also guaranteed Belgium's berth in the next round. It left the shell-shocked Central Americans out of their debut tournament with nine goals conceded in Group G.
News18Sports takes you through the goals of the match:
England - 1 Panama - 0 (8th minute)
England began the game at great pace and troubled the Panama defense continuously. Just before the 10 minute mark they were afforded a corner which was delivered by Keiran Trippier and John Stones ghosted into the box to head home powerfully.
England's John Stones heads home the first goal (Image: FIFA)
England - 2 Panama - 0 (22nd minute)
England midfielder Jesse Lingard burst into the penalty box with pace which the Panama defenders could not deal with. The referee pointed to the penalty spot after Fidel Escobar fouled the Manchester United player and Harry Kane stepped up and hammered it home to double the lead.
(Image: FIFA)
England - 3 Panama - 0 (36th minute)
After being the cause of the penalty 15 minutes or so earlier, England's Jesse Lingard started off a move from near the centre line and finished it off himself as he curled it into the second post past the outstretched Panama goal-keeper to add a third for England.
England's Jesse Lingard scores against Panama (Image: FIFA)
England - 4 Panama - 0 (40th minute)
Panama were already down and out by now and England were looking to score a few more. The English attack earned a free-kick on the right hand side which saw them implement a training ground routine to perfection with John Stones at the end of it nodding it home for his second goal.
(Image: AP)
England - 5 Panama - 0 (45th minute)
The Panama defense had been rattled and shell shocked in the first half after they conceded four goals without reply and there was more to come. Harry Kane was wrestled to the ground by the defenders and the referee had no problems awarding England a second penalty. Up stepped Harry Kane and converted in the same manner as he had done for the first spotkick.
England captain Harry Kane scores a penalty against Panama (Image: FIFA)
England - 6 Panama - 0 (62nd minute)
Harry Kane was at the centre of everything in England's attack, and he got lucky with his third goal which took a deflection of his boot. The forward completed his hat-trick after Ruben Loftus-Cheek's shot hit his foot and bounced over Panama goalkeeper Jaime Penedo.
England's Harry Kane celebrates his hat-trick against Panama (Image: FIFA)
England - 6 Panama - 1 (78th minute)
Panama though was not going home with some consolation on the day and they scored their first ever World Cup goal with 12 minutes left in the game from a set-piece which was swung in by Avila for Felipe Baloy to sweep it home past Jordan Pickford.
Panama's Felipe Baloy celebrates his nation's first goal at the World Cup (Image: FIFA)
