FIFA World Cup 2018: England Not the Finished Article, Says Harry Kane

England captain Harry Kane admitted the Three Lions must improve if they are to build on reaching the World Cup semi-finals after losing the third-place playoff 2-0 to Belgium on Saturday.Gareth Southgate's side made the last four for the first time in 28 years, but a second defeat in the tournament to Belgium means they ultimately lost three of their seven games in Russia."We closed it for sure (the gap to best top teams). But today shows, and some other games show, that there is still room for improvement," said Kane."We’ve said that all along – we're not the finished article yet, we’re still learning, we're still getting better."We don't want to wait another 20-odd years to get to the semi-final in big matches. This is the level we've got to stay at now. We've got to improve, we've got to get better, but it will come."Kane failed to find the net in England's final three games of the tournament, but still remains on course to win the Golden Boot thanks to his six goals against Tunisia, Panama and Colombia."Obviously I'm disappointed I couldn't get a goal in the last few games," added the Tottenham Hotspur striker."Sometimes it goes for you, sometimes it doesn't. But if I win it, it'll be something I'll be very proud of."