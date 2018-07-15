English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
FIFA World Cup 2018: Finalists France, Croatia to Split $66 Million Purse
The finalists of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, France and Croatia will share a purse of $66 million in prize money, with the winners taking home $38 million out of that. The runners-up will be receive $28 million.
(Reuters Image)
The finalists of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, France and Croatia will share a purse of $66 million in prize money, with the winners taking home $38 million out of that. The runners-up will be receive $28 million. The final will be played at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on June 15th.
Both the amounts are $3 million more than what was awarded to the finalists in 2014 when Germany beat Argentina in extra time at the Maracana.
The third placed side in Russia, Belgium will take home $24 million after they beat England in St Petersburg. The English, who finished fourth return $22 million.
The total prize money at the tournament this year is a whopping $400 million, which is $42 million more than the total pot that was available in 2014 in Brazil.
France, who won their first World Cup on home soil two decades ago, lost a final in 2006 against Italy in Germany and will be looking to take home a second title. In 1998, the side was captained by Didier Deschamps, who is the coach for the present French team.
Their opponents, Croatia are playing their first major international final and their best finish was in 1998 when they lost to France in the semi-finals.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
