FIFA World Cup 2018: France Beat Belgium in Thrilling Semi-final - Relive the Goal
Former champions France progressed to the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup after they saw of the challenge of the rampant Belgians by a 1-0 scoreline in St Petersburg in a thrilling contest. The match was tightly contested between both sides who gave it their all, but Thierry Henry was unable to plot the downfall of his nation and end his former captain's tournament.
(image: FIFA)
Former champions France progressed to the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup after they saw of the challenge of the rampant Belgians by a 1-0 scoreline in St Petersburg in a thrilling contest. The match was tightly contested between both sides who gave it their all, but Thierry Henry was unable to plot the downfall of his nation and end his former captain's tournament. France broke the deadlock early in the second half through a set-piece and held on from there to register progress to their first final in 12 years. Belgium enjoyed large amounts of possession but Umtiti's goal in the 51st minute from a corner ultimately proved the difference as 1998 champions France reached their third World Cup final.
News18Sports takes you through the goal of the match:
France - 1 Belgium - 0 (51st minute)
After a tough first half where they were dominated by Belgium, France came out all guns blazing in the second half. An early attack resulted in a corner which was swung in dangerously by Antoine Griezmann for Samuel Umtiti's head. The defender beat Marouane Fellaini to the ball and powerfully headed it past Thibaut Courtois to give France the goal they needed. It was also the 69th of 158 goals in Russia this summer that has been scored from a set-piece.
(Image: FIFA)
📹 | #FRABEL | Umtiti's Goal for France!pic.twitter.com/369Bjn3Hfk— BarcaTimes Media (@BarcaMediaAcc) July 10, 2018
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
