FIFA World Cup 2018: France End Argentina's Campaign in Thriller - Relive the Goals
While the world and the FIFA World Cup waited for a Lionel Messi masterclass, France's teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe stepped up to the plate and blew the Argentines away with a breathtaking performance for his side. France hit the ground running, quite literally, but Argentina found a way back to get ahead of their opponents. Messi and Argentina though could not keep their defenses from getting breached as Didier Deschamps' France roared back in grand style to become the first team at the 2018 World Cup to pin down a quarter-final berth.
(Image: FIFA)
While the world and the FIFA World Cup waited for a Lionel Messi masterclass, France's teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe stepped up to the plate and blew the Argentines away with a breathtaking performance for his side. France hit the ground running, quite literally, but Argentina found a way back to get ahead of their opponents. Messi and Argentina though could not keep their defenses from getting breached as Didier Deschamps' France roared back in grand style to become the first team at the 2018 World Cup to pin down a quarter-final berth.
News18Sports takes you through the goals of the thrilling contest from Kazan once again:
France - 1 Argentina - 0 (13th minute)
France's young forward Kylian Mbappe is well known for his burst of speed and that Argentina would have a problem keeping him quiet was predicted. The forward picked up the ball in his half and dashed through the heart of the Argentina midfield and defense before Marcos Rojo brought him down inside the penalty box. Antoine Griezmann stepped up and without much ado put France in the lead early on.
(Image: FIFA)
France - 1 Argentina - 1 (41st minute)
Argentina upped the ante as they went in search of an equaliser, and four minutes before half time they were rewarded for their persistence as Angel di Maria's thunderbolt left France shocked. More than 30 yards out, di Maria picked up a pass from Ever Banega and rifled it past Hugo Lloris who had absolutely no chance of stopping that strike.
HUGE goal score by DiMaria!! 🇦🇷 #FRAARG pic.twitter.com/Vhiu6yVu6S— AlmightySo (@lovesosa86) June 30, 2018
(Image: FIFA)
France - 1 Argentina - 2 (48th minute)
For a change, Argentina came out of the blocks faster than France in the second half and a set-piece put them ahead. Banega delivered into the box and that was headed out only for Lionel Messi to pick it up on his favoured left foot on the right hand side of the box. He made space and shot, aiming for the bottom corner only for a vicious Gabriel Mercado deflected it home to put Argentina in the lead.
(image:FIFA)
France - 2 Argentina - 2 (57th minute)
France were caught unawares but the talented team responded well and soon. 10 minutes later, a cross from Lucas Hernandez on the left went through and found Benjamin Pavard on the right who volleyed it ferociously from the right and it sailed past Armani in goal to bring France back to level pegging in the contest.
Pavard makes is 2-2 what a goal! #France #Argentina pic.twitter.com/PVt0Yaj4NJ— Transfer Man (@_transferman) June 30, 2018
(image : FIFA)
France - 3 Argentina - 2 (64th minute)
France had responded well to falling behind, and now with time on their side they were looking to make Argentina's life miserable. Soon enough it happened as the ball broke to Kylian Mbappe inside the penalty box and he fired it home with power through Franco Armani's legs to put France back in front in the contest.
(Image: FIFA)
France - 4 Argentina - 2 (68th minute)
Mbappe was not finished for the evening as he rounded off a clinical move to give France a two goal lead going into the final 20 minutes of the game. A six pass move saw Giroud playing in Mbappe at the end before the striker scored from a first time finish to all but seal the result in the contest.
(image: FIFA)
France - 4 Argentina - 3 (93rd minute)
Argentina were down and out but Sergio Aguero who came on as a late substitute headed it past Hugo Lloris deep in stoppage time after Lionel Messi found him with a pin point pass from midfield. Aguero, sharp as ever got his head to the ball and placed it perfectly but it was too little too late.
(image: FIFA)
