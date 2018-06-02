English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
FIFA World Cup 2018 Full Schedule in IST: Date, Time Table and Venues of All the Games
FIFA World Cup 2018 is scheduled to be held in Russia this year, and will kick off on June 14th with hosts Russia taking on Saudi Arabia in a Group A encounter at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow. The FIFA World Cup 2018 final will be held on July 15th at the same stadium as the opening match - Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. The defending champions Germany will play their first match against Mexico.
(Image: FIFA)
Schedule:
The World Cup will see a total of 32 teams taking part for the second last time, with Qatar in 2022 being the last edition before the 2026 World Cup opens up 16 more slots to make it a 48 team event. The 32 teams have been divided into four groups, with the biggest misses being Italy and Holland in terms of the traditional powerhouses. Hosts Russia, are in Group A, with top contenders Spain in Group B along with European champions Portugal. Defending champions Germany have been placed in Group F.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
