FIFA World Cup 2018: Iran and Portugal Play Out Thrilling Draw - Relive the Goals

The European champions found it hard to break down the resistance of the Irani defense and needed to depend on a piece of brilliance from Ricardo Quaresma to get their noses out in front. That though wasn't enough as Iran, quite literally, forced their way back into the game to clinch a draw.

News18 Sports

Updated:June 26, 2018, 2:08 AM IST
Portugal survived a late surge from Asian giants Iran to advance to the knockout stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup despite their talismanic leader Cristiano Ronaldo having a bad day in front of goal. Ronaldo, who till now had scored all the goals for Portugal in the first two games in Russia was not only kept silent but missed a penalty in what was a forgettable performance for him. The European champions found it hard to break down the resistance of the Irani defense and needed to depend on a piece of brilliance from Ricardo Quaresma to get their noses out in front. That though wasn't enough as Iran, quite literally, forced their way back into the game to clinch a draw.

News18Sports takes you through the goals of the match once again:

Iran - 0 Portugal - 1 (45th minute)

Even though they dominated possession for most of the first half, Portugal had to wait till the dying minutes of the first half to get themselves in the lead. Veteran midfielder Ricardo Quaresma had been brought back into the starting line-up and he repaid his manager's decision with an audacious finish with the outside of his right foot while coming from the right wing.

Iran - 1 Portugal - 1 (90th minute)

Iran earned a stoppage-time penalty, again with the help of VAR, when Sardar Azmoun's header struck the arm of Cedric after the pair contested a deep cross. Substitute Ansarifard buried his effort into the roof of the net to set up a dramatic finish.

| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
