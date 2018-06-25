GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
FIFA World Cup 2018: Japan and Senegal Play Out a Thriller - Relive the Goals

News18 Sports

Updated:June 25, 2018, 12:56 AM IST
Senegal players celebrate their second goal scored by Moussa Wague against Japan (Image: FIFA)
It was billed to be a game between Japanese tact and Senegalese power in Group H and both sides showed off their colours through 90 minutes of pulsating and end to end action. The African side took the lead through a goal-keeping howler before Japan fought back in style. The pattern remained the same in the second half as Senegal edged ahead and Japan came back into the contest with another equaliser through Keisuke Honda. While neither side managed to find the winner, it was one of the best contests of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

News18Sports takes you through the goals of the game:

Japan - 0 Senegal - 1 (11th minute)

Senegal began the game with great intensity in attack and looked like scoring with every move. The Japanese were caught off guard and in 11th minute a goal-keeping howler by Eiji Kawashima provided Sadio Mane the perfect chance to deflect the rebound home and give his side the early lead.

Senegal's Sadio Mane scores the first goal against Japan (Image: FIFA) Senegal's Sadio Mane scores the first goal against Japan (Image: FIFA)

Japan - 1 Senegal - 1 (34th minute)

Japan fought back and there was no doubt that they would do so after conceding early. The Blue Samurai swarmed forward as they started to grow into the game. Japan responded with their equaliser about 20 minutes after they conceded as Takashi Inui curled it into the bottom right corner from the left handside edge the penalty box.

Japan's Takashi Inui equalises against Senegal (Image: FIFA) Japan's Takashi Inui equalises against Senegal (Image: FIFA)

Japan - 1 Senegal - 2 (71st minute)

Japan began the second half much stronger and in more menacing fashion than Senegal, but were wasteful in front of goal. That, came back to hurt them half way through the second half as 19-year-old Moussa Wague lashed home powerfully past Eiji Kawashima at the front post. The powerful finish made it 2-1 in favour of Senegal.

(image: FIFA) (image: FIFA)

Japan - 2 Senegal - 2 (78th minute)

Japan, once again expected to fight back did so as they introduced their most experienced player in Keisuki Honda. Seven minutes later Honda was in the right place at the right time to round of a move from close range and clinch a crucial draw for Japan.

Japan's Keisuke Honda scores against Senegal (Image: FIFA) Japan's Keisuke Honda scores against Senegal (Image: FIFA)

| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
