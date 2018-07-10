English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
FIFA World Cup 2018: Kylian Mbappe Missed Training Day Before Belgium Clash
France’s teen sensation Kylian Mbappe missed training on Monday in St Petersburg on the eve of the World Cup semi-final against Belgium due to a back problem and received some treatment at the stadium while his teammates practised.
(image: FIFA)
France’s teen sensation Kylian Mbappe missed training on Monday in St Petersburg on the eve of the World Cup semi-final against Belgium due to a back problem and received some treatment at the stadium while his teammates practised.
According to a report in ESPN though, France fans need not be worried as he is expected to play against Belgium and his absence was more precautionary in nature.
France midfielder N'Golo Kante and young defender Benjamin Pavard trained separately and restricted themselves to jogging and stretching only. Didier Deschamps, it is understood, is keeping a close eye on the fitness, tiredness and little niggles of some players as the tournament enters its final phase.
Deschamps will probably to make one change in the line-up that faced Uruguay, as Blaise Matuidi returns from suspension which means Corentin Tolisso is likely be relegated to the bench.
France will take up a 4-4-2 formation with Matuidi deeper on the left of midfield. Kante and Paul Pogba are expected to start in central midfield with Olivier Giroud and Antoine Griezmann together up front.
In defense, Hugo Lloris, Raphael Varane, Samuel Umtiti and Benjamin Pavard all had treatment on Sunday and trained normally the day after and are expected to keep their places in the line-up.
Deschamps has moved around his players, and has not played the same line-up twice in a row so far in Russia.
