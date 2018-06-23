GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

FIFA World Cup 2018: Neymar on Target as Brazil Beat Costa Rica - Relive the Goals

Brazil and Tite were keen to avoid an Argentina like situation with regards to progressing to the next round, and left it till pretty late in the day to get the job done against a resolute and determined Costa Rican side led by Keylor Navas. The Brazilians scored twice late in the game to clinch the win, which till then seemed a difficult proposition.

News18 Sports

Updated:June 23, 2018, 12:01 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
FIFA World Cup 2018: Neymar on Target as Brazil Beat Costa Rica - Relive the Goals
(Image: FIFA)
After their draw against Switzerland in the first game, Brazil had to beat Costa Rica to ensure their road to the Round of 16 would not be complicated. Brazil and Tite were keen to avoid an Argentina like situation with regards to progressing to the next round, and left it till pretty late in the day to get the job done against a resolute and determined Costa Rican side led by Keylor Navas. The Brazilians scored twice late in the game to clinch the win, which till then seemed a difficult proposition.

News18Sports takes you through the goals once again:

Brazil - 1 Costa Rica 0 (91st minute)

In the first minute of stoppage, a deep cross from Marcelo was kept alive by Roberto Firmino who played it into Gabriel Jesus inside the penalty box. The Manchester City striker though could not control the pass properly, and fortunately for him Philippe Coutinho was lurking. The Barcelona man pounced on the chance and scored through the legs of Keylor Navas to give his side the lead.

(Image: FIFA) (Image: FIFA)




Brazil - 2 Costa Rica 0 (97th minute)



Minutes after Philippe Coutinho had scored and broken Costa Rican hearts, Neymar rubbed some more salt into the wounds as he scored his first goal of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in the 97th minute of the game. Substitute Douglas Costa squared the ball to Neymar inside the penalty box, and he made no mistake in guiding it home past Navas, who was already beaten by the cross.

(image: fifa) (image: fifa)

Also Watch

| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You