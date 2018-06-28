GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

FIFA World Cup 2018: Poland beat Japan - Relive the Goals

Japan and Poland were booed from the pitch in Volgograd after a farcical end to their final Group H match which saw the Blue Samurai qualify for the last 16 despite a 1-0 defeat. Japan went through by the slimmest of margins -- their fair play record -- after the last 10 minutes were played out like a training match as both sides settled for the result. They will meet either Belgium or England after reaching the knockout stage for the third time in their history.

News18 Sports

Updated:June 28, 2018, 10:19 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
FIFA World Cup 2018: Poland beat Japan - Relive the Goals
Poland players celebrate victory after the match. (REUTERS)
Japan and Poland were booed from the pitch in Volgograd after a farcical end to their final Group H match which saw the Blue Samurai qualify for the last 16 despite a 1-0 defeat. Japan went through by the slimmest of margins -- their fair play record -- after the last 10 minutes were played out like a training match as both sides settled for the result. They will meet either Belgium or England after reaching the knockout stage for the third time in their history.

News18Sports takes you through the only goal from the match:

Japan - 0 Poland - 1 (59th minute)

The star striker Robert Lewandowski may not have scored a goal at the World Cup, but Poland managed to come with one win out of their three games after Jan Bednarek got on the end of a Rafal Kurzawa long free-kick to volley home at the back post.

(Image: FIFA) (Image: FIFA)

Also Watch

| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery