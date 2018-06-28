English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
FIFA World Cup 2018: Poland beat Japan - Relive the Goals
Japan and Poland were booed from the pitch in Volgograd after a farcical end to their final Group H match which saw the Blue Samurai qualify for the last 16 despite a 1-0 defeat. Japan went through by the slimmest of margins -- their fair play record -- after the last 10 minutes were played out like a training match as both sides settled for the result. They will meet either Belgium or England after reaching the knockout stage for the third time in their history.
Poland players celebrate victory after the match. (REUTERS)
Japan and Poland were booed from the pitch in Volgograd after a farcical end to their final Group H match which saw the Blue Samurai qualify for the last 16 despite a 1-0 defeat. Japan went through by the slimmest of margins -- their fair play record -- after the last 10 minutes were played out like a training match as both sides settled for the result. They will meet either Belgium or England after reaching the knockout stage for the third time in their history.
News18Sports takes you through the only goal from the match:
Japan - 0 Poland - 1 (59th minute)
The star striker Robert Lewandowski may not have scored a goal at the World Cup, but Poland managed to come with one win out of their three games after Jan Bednarek got on the end of a Rafal Kurzawa long free-kick to volley home at the back post.
(Image: FIFA)
Also Watch
News18Sports takes you through the only goal from the match:
Japan - 0 Poland - 1 (59th minute)
The star striker Robert Lewandowski may not have scored a goal at the World Cup, but Poland managed to come with one win out of their three games after Jan Bednarek got on the end of a Rafal Kurzawa long free-kick to volley home at the back post.
(Image: FIFA)
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
Monday 25 June , 2018 Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Are So Coloured In Love; Recent Pictures Are Proof
- Zingaat Ruined? Janhvi and Ishaan's Song Is Getting Funniest Reactions on Twitter
- Virat Kohli Keen to Experiment With Batting Order, Wilson Stays Positive
- Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Teaser: Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor Star in a Typical Love Story With a Dramatic Twist
- These Photos of Aishwarya Rai With Frank Gatson While Filming Fanney Khan Song Have Gone Viral