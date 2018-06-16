English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
FIFA World Cup 2018: Ronaldo's Hat-trick Gives Portugal Draw in Thriller Against Spain - Relive the Goals
Portugal's talismanic captain Cristiano Ronaldo scored a stunning late free kick to complete a World Cup hat-trick and rescue a dramatic 3-3 draw in an absolute thrilling Group B match against neighbours Spain on Friday. In by far the best game of the tournament so far, Spain forward Diego Costa notched a double before Nacho put them 3-2 ahead with a brilliant third only for Ronaldo to snatch a point.
(Image: FIFA)
Portugal's talismanic captain Cristiano Ronaldo scored a stunning late free kick to complete a World Cup hat-trick and rescue a dramatic 3-3 draw in an absolute thrilling Group B match against neighbours Spain on Friday. In by far the best game of the tournament so far, Spain forward Diego Costa notched a double before Nacho put them 3-2 ahead with a brilliant third only for Ronaldo to snatch a point.
Relive all the goals from the six goal thriller in Sochi between Portugal and Spain.
Portugal - 1 Spain - 0 (4th minute)
Cristiano Ronaldo picks up the ball on the left and drives into the Spain penalty box where his tripped by a late challenge from his Real Madrid colleague Nacho. The referee immediately points to the spot and the Portugal captain calmly sends David de Gea in the wrong direction and smashes it into the right top corner to break his duck against Spain.
(image: Getty)
Portugal - 1 Spain - 1 (24th minute)
Spain move forward in search of an equaliser and the forward Diego Costa shows a masterful display of patience as he holds up the ball after getting under control by winning it arielly against Pepe. Costa then places it past three Portuguese defenders and Rui Patricio in goal into the bottom left corner of the goal. Portuguese players are mad after it appears the Costa hit Pepe in the throat.
(Image: AFP)
Portugal - 2 Spain - 1 (44th minute)
Cristiano Ronaldo as expected is at the centre of all attacking moves that Portugal engineer. But before he takes his shot on goal, it is his strike partner Goncalo Guedes who tees him up at the top of the penalty box. Ronaldo's low and hard shot is straight at the ace goal-keeper David de Gea but, the Manchester United man makes a complete hash of it as the ball slips through his grasp and trickles over the line to give Portugal the lead at the end of the first half.
Cristiano Ronaldo shoots as Portugal score their second goal after a David de Gea error (Image: FIFA)
Portugal - 2 Spain - 2 (55th minute)
Spain are afforded a set-piece after Andres Iniesta is brought down about 30 yards from goal and David Silva decides to go with a training ground routine early in the second half. Silva plays a well-weighted ball beyond the far post which Sergio Busquets nods down towards to goal and Diego Costa is present once again as he taps it into an open net from point blank range. Spain equalise for the second time on the night.
(Image: FIFA)
Portugal - 2 Spain - 3 (58th minute)
Spain take the lead for the first time on the night as defender Nacho makes up for his mistake early on where he gave Ronaldo a chance to put Portugal in the lead. Almost immediately after Costa's second equaliser, Portugal fail to clear their lines and Nacho coasts into the attacking third just outside the penalty box before volleying it ferociously towards goal leaving Rui Patricio no chance of stopping it from going into the net. Spain get their noses ahead with what is definitely a contender for goal of the tournament.
(Image: FIFA)
Portugal - 3 Spain - 3 (88th minute)
There was more drama to come in Sochi as Portugal won a free kick about 20 metres out in the 88th minute. As expected Ronaldo lined it up with a look of great determination. He rolled up his shorts, stepped forward and curled the ball around the wall into the top corner to set off delirious celebrations amongst the Portugal players and fans.
(Image: Getty)
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
