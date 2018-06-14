FIFA World Cup 2018, Russia vs Saudi Arabia in Moscow, Highlights: As It Happened

Preview: Host nation Russia are under enormous pressure to perform as they head into Thursday’s World Cup curtain-raiser against Saudi Arabia in a contest between the two lowest-ranked nations in the tournament. Stanislav Cherchesov’s side will walk out onto the pitch at the 80,000-capacity Luzhniki stadium, the historic crucible of Russian sport, ranked a lowly 70th in the world, three spots below Group A rivals Saudi Arabia, and without a victory in eight months.
Saudi Arabia have been quite poor in this match apart from passing the ball between themselves in front of the Russian defense. Russia on the other hand have managed to take advantage of the mistakes and make that count. Russia definitely more precise and incisive in attack today than their opponents which is showing on the scoreline.
89 - Artem Dzyuba scored just 89 seconds after coming off the bench, the quickest sub goal at a #WorldCup tournament since Marcin Zewlakow for Poland vs USA in 2002 (64 seconds). Rapid. #Russia2018— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 14, 2018
Saudi Arabia keep the possession for a while and slow things down to their pace before a cross from the right wing by Alsahlawi had the Russian defense in two minds. Easily the best chance for Saudi Arabia in the match. But with no one to tap it in home at the second post, the score remains 2-0 in favour of Russia.
There will be two minutes of added time at least at the end of the first half. The first period has been good for Russia as they managed to not only keep Saudi Arabia at bay, but also have hit the back of the net twice. They have lost Dzagoev through injury but Cheryshev seems ready to take over and take it up a notch.
Saudi Arabia have been wasteful in attack through the first half-hour in the game. Not only have their passes been overhit or not found the desired player, but also they haven't been good at using a set play. A good position was wasted after Salman's delivery was jumped on by three attackers who did not communicate amongh themselves.
With 25 minutes gone, it is fair to say that the game's balance is more in the favour of the hosts. Much better at moving the ball around once they settled in to a rhythm. The pressure continues to be on Saudi Arabia who have ben defending or playing catch up with the Russians for most of the time so far.
A 1-1 draw in Moscow with Turkey last week made former national team goalkeeper Cherchesov the first Russian or Soviet manager to go winless in seven consecutive games, four of those ending in defeat. Russia has spent more than $13 billion on preparations for the big event, and President Vladimir Putin called on the team to pull themselves together as they look to progress from a section also featuring Uruguay and Egypt. “As far as the team are concerned, I must acknowledge the fact that, unfortunately, our team have not achieved big results in recent times,” Putin said. “But we very much expect – all fans and lovers of football in Russia – expect the team to play with dignity, for them to show modern, interesting football, and to fight until the end.” Igor Akinfeev, Russia’s most recognisable player and first-choice goalkeeper for more than a decade, admits his team-mates must take the game to the opposition.
“The team have to come out and play,” Akinfeev said after a 1-0 friendly loss to Austria last month in which Russia managed no shots on target. “If they do not, the score is not going to change.” Akinfeev, the Russian captain, has played more games for club and country than Soviet goalkeeping legends Lev Yashin and Rinat Dasayev. But the team’s reliance on the 32-year-old, who infamously went a staggering 43 Champions League matches without keeping a clean sheet over an 11-year span, speaks volumes about the home team’s chances. Russia have never made the knockout stage of a World Cup as an independent nation and are desperate to make amends this summer. Only South Africa, in 2010, have fallen at the group stage as hosts but poor form combined with a series of injuries have left Russia in disarray. Zenit St Petersburg striker Alexander Kokorin was lost to a serious knee injury in March, adding to the absence of defenders Georgi Dzhikiya and Viktor Vasin. Krasnodar forward Fyodor Smolov and Artem Dzyuba, loaned out to Arsenal Tula in January after falling out with ex-Zenit coach Roberto Mancini, will spearhead the attack, while former Real Madrid winger Denis Cheryshev is back in the squad after more than two years out. Saudi Arabia are returning to the global showpiece for the first time since 2006, prompting the country’s sports authority to strike a pact to send players on loan to Spain to gain experience at the top level. Fahad Al-Muwallad, whose goal against Japan last September clinched qualification, was one of nine players involved in the agreement but it was derided as a “fiasco”. Muwallad, who was on loan at Levante, and winger Salem Al-Dawsari, at Villarreal, only played for a few minutes at the end of the season. Attacking midfielder Yahia Al-Sheri, who went to Leganes, never played in a match. “From a sporting point of view, this is perhaps the biggest fiasco of the agreement, because the participation of these nine players has been practically negligible,” former Gijon president and University of Oviedo football economist Placido Rodriguez told AFP. “Knowing training techniques or playing with Spaniards, that is not why they come, clearly. They come for more than that, to contribute, to experience another rhythm of play, and that is done by playing, not training.” Mohammed Al-Sahlawi, who had a three-week spell training with Manchester United, bagged a staggering 16 goals in qualifying, but the 31-year-old arrives at the finals stuck in a nine-game scoring drought.
