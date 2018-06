FIFA World Cup 2018: Spain Survive Morocco Test - Relive the Goals

Iago Aspas scored a VAR-assisted equaliser in injury time as Spain scrambled a 2-2 draw with Morocco on Monday in a dramatic finale to their Group B campaign. The Spaniards will now face World Cup hosts Russia in the second round after Portugal were held to a 1-1 draw by Iran in the night's other game. Spain survived a real scare from a spirited Morocco side who had been leading 2-1 when the 90th minute began.News18Sports takes you through the goals once more:A costly mix-up in the midfield between Spain veterans Sergio Ramos and Andres Iniesta allowed Morocco's midfielder Kahlid Boutaid to pick up possession and run through alone towards David de Gea's goal. Boutaid then coolly slotted home between the legs of de Gea for Morocco's first goal of the World Cup. (Image: FIFA)Spain were level five minutes later when some crisp passing sent Iniesta free inside Morocco's box. He cut it back with the outside of his right boot to the midfielder Isco, who fired into the roof of Monir El-Kajoui's net from six yards out. (Image: FIFA)Spain conceded a corner under Moroccan pressure, and with a defense boasting of Sergio Ramos and Pique one would expect a corner to be dealt with easily. But Morocco's substitute Youssef En-Nesyri headed home as he beat Ramos to send his side into the lead. (Image: FIFA)A clever flick from Iago Aspas from close range found the back of the net and while the assistant referee flagged to cut short celebrations, VAR stepped into the matter and declared it as a legitimate goal.[caption id="attachment_1790421" align="alignnone" width="875"] (Image:FIFA)[/caption]