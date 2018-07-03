English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
FIFA World Cup 2018: Sweden Edges Past Switzerland - Relive the Goals
Sweden reached the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time in 24 years after Emil Forsberg's deflected shot earned a scrappy 1-0 win over Switzerland on Tuesday. This was far from a classic at the Saint Petersburg Stadium and if Colombia or England's players were watching on from Moscow, they could be forgiven for feeling bullish about their prospects in the last eight.
(Image: FIFA)
Sweden reached the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time in 24 years after Emil Forsberg's deflected shot earned a scrappy 1-0 win over Switzerland on Tuesday. This was far from a classic at the Saint Petersburg Stadium and if Colombia or England's players were watching on from Moscow, they could be forgiven for feeling bullish about their prospects in the last eight. Germany remain the only team to have scored against Sweden at the 2018 FIFA World Cup so far. Forsberg's second-half strike, which deflected off the unfortunate Manuel Akanji, means Sweden are through to the World Cup last eight for the first time since 1994 in the United States.
News18Sports takes you through the decisive moment from the game once again:
Sweden - 1 Switzerland - 0 (66th minute)
After a scrappy beginning in the first half, both sides tightened things in the second half. But once Ola Toivonen teed up Emil Forsberg at the top of the penalty box, the Swede had only one thought - shoot. Forsberg hammered it goalwards, and it took a wicked deflection of Manuel Akanji past Yann Sommer and into the back of the net.
(Image: FIFA)
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
