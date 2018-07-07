GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
FIFA World Cup 2018: Sweden Evacuate Team Hotel After False Alarm

Sweden's players suffered a rude awakening ahead of their World Cup quarter-final clash with England when the fire alarm went off at their hotel in Samara on Saturday morning, leading it to be evacuated.

Reuters

Updated:July 7, 2018, 5:18 PM IST
The Swedish players were roused from their slumbers and moved out of their rooms, but luckily it turned out to be a false alarm and they could go back to recharging their batteries ahead of their first World Cup quarter-final since 1994.

"It was just after half past eight this morning, a false alarm. All the players are feeling fine," Sweden press officer Staffan Stjernholm told website Fotbollskanalen (www.fotbollskanalen.se).

The Swedes have plenty of time for a nap before they take on England at 1700 local time (1400 GMT), with hosts Russia facing Croatia later in the evening in Sochi.

| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
