English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
FIFA World Cup 2018: Sweden Evacuate Team Hotel After False Alarm
Sweden's players suffered a rude awakening ahead of their World Cup quarter-final clash with England when the fire alarm went off at their hotel in Samara on Saturday morning, leading it to be evacuated.
(AFP)
Sweden's players suffered a rude awakening ahead of their World Cup quarter-final clash with England when the fire alarm went off at their hotel in Samara on Saturday morning, leading it to be evacuated.
The Swedish players were roused from their slumbers and moved out of their rooms, but luckily it turned out to be a false alarm and they could go back to recharging their batteries ahead of their first World Cup quarter-final since 1994.
"It was just after half past eight this morning, a false alarm. All the players are feeling fine," Sweden press officer Staffan Stjernholm told website Fotbollskanalen (www.fotbollskanalen.se).
The Swedes have plenty of time for a nap before they take on England at 1700 local time (1400 GMT), with hosts Russia facing Croatia later in the evening in Sochi.
Also Watch
The Swedish players were roused from their slumbers and moved out of their rooms, but luckily it turned out to be a false alarm and they could go back to recharging their batteries ahead of their first World Cup quarter-final since 1994.
"It was just after half past eight this morning, a false alarm. All the players are feeling fine," Sweden press officer Staffan Stjernholm told website Fotbollskanalen (www.fotbollskanalen.se).
The Swedes have plenty of time for a nap before they take on England at 1700 local time (1400 GMT), with hosts Russia facing Croatia later in the evening in Sochi.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
MS Dhoni Turns 37
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
MS Dhoni Turns 37
Friday 06 July , 2018 Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
Thursday 05 July , 2018 CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
Friday 29 June , 2018 Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Urvashi Rautela's Sizzling Belly Dance Moves Are Breaking the Internet; Watch It Here
- New Car Discounts in July 2018 - Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Grand i10, Mahindra XUV500 and More
- Isle of Dogs Review: Wes Anderson-Directed Animated Film Begs More Than Just One Viewing
- Unwanted or Exotic? Chhattisgarh’s 'Rihanna’ Who Recently Went Viral Raises ‘Dark’ Questions About India’s Colourism
- NASA is Ready For Its Journey to The Sun With a Revolutionary New Heat Shield