FIFA World Cup 2018, Sweden vs Korea Republic, Live Score: Sweden, Korea Look to Follow Mexico's Lead

News18.com | June 18, 2018, 5:54 PM IST
18 Jun 2018 - 17:30 IST - Nizhny Novgorod Stadium

Group Stage - Group F

SwedenSweden
0 - 0full time
Korea RepublicKorea Republic
Latest update: Tensions are rife between Sweden and South Korean camps at the 2018 FIFA World Cup with the Asian powerhouse having accused their opponents of spying on them at their practice sessions. The Swedish on their part to put out the fire have apologised. Expect and hope that encourages a cracking encounter to kick start the first Monday of the tournament.

Catch all the live updates from from the game between Sweden and Korea Republic of Group F from the 2018 FIFA World Cup on News18Sports' Live blog.
Jun 18, 2018 5:54 pm (IST)

The Swedes have recently been working on their attacking moves and the last two moves in attack showing they can pounce at any moment. But they must improve their finishing sooner rather than later. 

Jun 18, 2018 5:51 pm (IST)

Save: The ball came through at good pace for the Swede Berg who had to just place it home for the lead, but Cho in goal was alert and made a fine fine save. Toivonen also in the mix in that move making things difficult for the Korean defense who were caught napping for a moment. 

Jun 18, 2018 5:49 pm (IST)

A lovely flick on by Berg for Granqvist who was through on goal before Jang came in with a fantastic tackle to derail the attack. That was the first real move of substance from the Swedes. 

Jun 18, 2018 5:47 pm (IST)

The first 15 minutes of the first half is over and while Korea have settled in and got their game going, Sweden are slowly getting into the game and are not rushing things unnecessarily. Korea though keeping things tight and staying tight with the Swedes. 

Jun 18, 2018 5:44 pm (IST)

Sweden stitch some passes together and get a good move going as Claesson crosses dangerously. South Korea though safe and sound at the back and immediately look for Kim in attack. 

Jun 18, 2018 5:43 pm (IST)

Jansson is the surprise inclusion for the Swedes after Viktor Lindelof fell sick in the morning. The Swedes start building from the back with Jansson but Kim brings down Ekdal. 

Jun 18, 2018 5:41 pm (IST)

Korea gave the ball away cheaply in midfield and Larsson had a chance to start of a counter-attack but he hurried his pass and Korea stole it back. 

Jun 18, 2018 5:38 pm (IST)

Korea pushing Sweden back in the early exchanges, the first ten minutes are done, and it has been Korea in the attack. Son is seeing a lot of the ball as one would expect but Sweden are staying organised in defense. 

Jun 18, 2018 5:36 pm (IST)

Son delivers a nice teasing ball into the box from a free-kick but Kim found a way through the crowd to get a header in. But a foul was called against Korea. 

Jun 18, 2018 5:35 pm (IST)

Hwang using the wing well as he bombed up the right and managed to earn the first corner for his team against Sweden today. Positive start football from the Koreans who are going direct early on. 

Jun 18, 2018 5:33 pm (IST)

Scrappy start to the game in the first couple of minutes as both sides are getting a feel of the situation and running of the initial extra energy. Remember Korea are the only side apart from Brazil, Argentina and Spain to have played all World Cups since 1986.

Jun 18, 2018 5:30 pm (IST)

We are minutes away from the kick off and it is a crucial game which has more riding on it now after Germany were beaten by Mexico last night in the first game of the group. The group is open and anything can happen. 

Jun 18, 2018 5:25 pm (IST)

Before the match, Sweden were accused of spying on the South Koreans at the practice sessions. The Korean coach said before the match that he had changed jersey numbers of his players to throw people off as he does not think the Europeans can recognise his players by their faces only. Sweden had apologised for their act of spying too.

Jun 18, 2018 5:23 pm (IST)

The players are out in the tunnel and will walk out soon for the national anthems before the game kicks off. 

Jun 18, 2018 5:21 pm (IST)

Korea are coming to the World Cup on the back of a six game streak where they have not won anything, but today they will look to change that and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Son Heung Min will be key for the Asians. 

Jun 18, 2018 5:19 pm (IST)

One for those with superstitions and a fascination for numbers, this is Sout Korea's third World Cup fixture on June 18th, twice previously they have avoided defeat. Once they beat Italy 2-1 in 2002 and drew 1-1 against France in 2006. 

Jun 18, 2018 5:15 pm (IST)

Both Sweden and South Korea have played each other four times with the first game being in 1948 and the last one being in 2005. But they have never met at the World Cup and three of the previous meetings were in friendlies. The head to head is in favour of Sweden who have won two and drawn two of the four matches against South Korea. 

Jun 18, 2018 5:07 pm (IST)

One of the biggest names that won't be in the Sweden line-up is the inimitable Zlatan Ibrahimovic. How well can the Swedes perform without him after they did manage to send Italy packing in the qualifiers? Remember before the World Cup, the Sweden squad had said they are happy without Zlatan! 

Jun 18, 2018 5:04 pm (IST)
Here are the line-ups for the first game of the first Monday at the 2018 World Cup.
Jun 18, 2018 5:01 pm (IST)

Hello and welcome to the live coverage the Group F game between Sweden and Asian giants South Korea from the 2018 FIFA World Cup. This is the first of the three games today with Belgium and England also in action later on the evening. 

(Image: FIFA)

Preview: South Korea's coach Shin Tae-yong said Sunday he deliberately made his team wear different numbered shirts in recent friendlies to confuse World Cup opponents who cannot tell his players apart. He said all but star player Son Heung-min and captain Ki Sung-yueng were given different shirts in games against Bolivia and Senegal in Austria earlier this month to outwit anyone checking up on his team. The astonishing claim came just 24 hours before his side open their World Cup campaign against Sweden, a seemingly tame encounter which has been spiced up by claims of spying as well as the Korean coach's shirt subterfuge. In his press conference, Swedish coach Janne Andersson was forced to apologise after it was claimed one of his scouts had been caught spying on Monday's opponents at a closed training session in Austria. But the claim by his Korean opposite number added an extra layer of intrigue to the Group F clash. "All of the others played in numbers a little bit confusing, that's why we switched the numbers," Shin Tae-yong told reporters. "It's very difficult for Westerners to distinguish between Asians, that's why we did that." The plan may have backfired on the Koreans though as they lost to Senegal 2-0, and drew with Bolivia 0-0 in their final warm-up games for Russia. Asked about claims that Sweden had spied on his team, Shin Tae-yong was calm, saying: "I don't think that's bad", adding that all teams needed to know about their opponents. There have been counter-claims that the Koreans also spied on the Swedes in the run-up to Russia. The row centres on Swedish scout Lasse Jacobsson who reportedly covertly watching the Koreans prepare for the World Cup. Jacobsson had apparently rented a house in the town of Leogang, near Salzburg to 'spy' on Sweden's first opponents. "He heard about a practice session, he didn't understand that it was a closed session, he didn't understand and he watched from a distance," said Andersson, attempting to downplay the incident. "It's very important we show respect to all our opponents in all circumstances... if someone could interpret it in another way we regret it." He added: "It's been made a mountain out of a molehill." The claims reflect the growing realisation for both teams that Monday's match is vital as they have been drawn against world champions Germany and Mexico in a tough-looking group. Andersson also said he had a full squad of players to choose from and pretty much knew which team he would pick, but refused to reveal more details. Skipper Andreas Granqvist said at the same press conference that the players could not wait to start the match. "I am really looking forward to this World Cup, we are raring to go, all of us," he said. "We are looking forward to the match... we have had excellent preparations."

Catch all the coverage from the 2018 FIFA World Cup on
https://www.news18.com/fifa-world-cup-2018/
FIFA World Cup Points Table - https://www.news18.com/fifa-world-cup-2018/points-table/
FIFA World Cup Schedule - https://www.news18.com/news/football/fifa-world-cup-2018-full-schedule-in-ist-date-time-table-and-venues-of-all-the-games-1745263.html
