FIFA World Cup 2018: Toni Kroos Saves the Day for Germany Against Sweden - Relive the Goals
World champions Germany looked like they were heading for a humiliating first round exit at the 2018 FIFA World Cup as defeat loomed large after Sweden had unexpectedly taken the lead in the first half. But, Marco Reus first, and then Toni Kroos completed a memorable fight back in the second half even as Germany were reduced to 10 men after Jerome Boateng was given his marching orders for a second yellow card on the night.
(image: FIFA)
World champions Germany looked like they were heading for a humiliating first round exit at the 2018 FIFA World Cup as defeat loomed large after Sweden had unexpectedly taken the lead in the first half. But, Marco Reus first, and then Toni Kroos completed a memorable fight back in the second half even as Germany were reduced to 10 men after Jerome Boateng was given his marching orders for a second yellow card on the night. With the win against Sweden, in such dramatic circumstances, Joachim Low's men have lived to fight another day and defend their title in Russia.
News18Sports takes you through the goals from what was a memorable clash on Saturday night.
Germany - 0 Sweden - 1 (Ola Toivonen - 32nd minute)
(Image: FIFA)
Toni Kroos conceded possession in the midfield very cheaply, in a manner that is quite unlike himself and Sweden pounced upon the chance. Viktor Claesson sprung into action and picked out Ola Toivonen who controlled it on his chest and deftly dinked the ball over Germany skipper Manuel Neuer with the aid of a slight deflection from Antonio Rudiger to put Sweden in the lead against the run of play.
Germany - 1 Sweden - 1 (Marco Reus - 48th minute)
Germany came out in the second half looking determined and began proceedings like they had at the start of the match - with pace and crisp passing in the attacking third which saw Sweden get pushed back into their own penalty area. Soon, the constant badgering on the Swedish defenses paid off as Timo Werner's low ball into the box from the left was behind Mario Gomez, who got a touch, before Marco Reus bundled it in for the equaliser and his first World Cup goal.
(image: FIFA)
Germany - 2 Sweden - 1 (Toni Kroos - 95th minute)
Germany's hopes for getting a win against Sweden were becoming slimmer by the minute and in the final minute of injury time, they were awarded a free-kick on the left just outside the penalty box. Toni Kroos stepped up, exchanged a pass with Marco Reus and swung it in past Robin Olsen at the far post to send German fans into a tizzy.
(Image: FIFA)
Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
