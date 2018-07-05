English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
FIFA World Cup 2018: We Can Make Life Difficult for England, Says Sweden's Sebastian Larsson
Sweden's strong collective is aiming to make life difficult for their more illustrious English counterparts when the two sides meet in their World Cup quarter-final clash on Saturday.
Sweden's Sebastian Larsson (Image: Reuters)
Sweden's strong collective is aiming to make life difficult for their more illustrious English counterparts when the two sides meet in their World Cup quarter-final clash on Saturday.
The Swedes trained at their hotel on the Black Sea before departing for Samara where they will face England in their first World Cup last eight match since 1994, when they came third in the tournament.
"All we (can) do is focus on our own game. We've proven to other people and to ourselves that when we're at the right level we can make it very difficult for teams, and we're not going to try to do anything else against England," midfielder Sebastian Larsson told reporters.
Larsson has spent his adult life in England playing for a variety of clubs in England's top two divisions, and with a move back to Sweden and AIK already secured, this might be the last English fans get to see of the 33-year-old.
"It's a game I'm really looking forward to, it's the quarter-finals of the World Cup and for me personally to be going up against England, the country where I spent 17 years, it's obviously a little bit special," he said.
"We've got huge respect for England, they've got quality players all over the pitch, they're a good team, but for us, like we have been doing for most of this tournament, we're trying to focus mostly on ourselves."
After knocking out Italy in a qualification playoff for Russia, the Swedes won a group containing world champions Germany before defeating Switzerland in the last 16, but England will be a step up again for Larsson and his team mates.
"We know we have to reach our own standards, which is very close to our maximum like we have done, and that's the only way to win football games at this level," he said.
Larsson's midfield partner Albin Ekdal had a scan on a twisted ankle on Wednesday but was back training on Thursday and is expected to start against England, and striker Ola Toivonen is ready for another tough day of running.
Toivonen scored in the 2-1 loss to Germany but otherwise it's been slim pickings for him and fellow striker Marcus Berg due to the amount of unselfish running demanded of them by coach Janne Andersson's defensive system.
"We know our game, we know we're not going to have the ball as much, but we need to do the work for the team," Toivonen said.
Also Watch
The Swedes trained at their hotel on the Black Sea before departing for Samara where they will face England in their first World Cup last eight match since 1994, when they came third in the tournament.
"All we (can) do is focus on our own game. We've proven to other people and to ourselves that when we're at the right level we can make it very difficult for teams, and we're not going to try to do anything else against England," midfielder Sebastian Larsson told reporters.
Larsson has spent his adult life in England playing for a variety of clubs in England's top two divisions, and with a move back to Sweden and AIK already secured, this might be the last English fans get to see of the 33-year-old.
"It's a game I'm really looking forward to, it's the quarter-finals of the World Cup and for me personally to be going up against England, the country where I spent 17 years, it's obviously a little bit special," he said.
"We've got huge respect for England, they've got quality players all over the pitch, they're a good team, but for us, like we have been doing for most of this tournament, we're trying to focus mostly on ourselves."
After knocking out Italy in a qualification playoff for Russia, the Swedes won a group containing world champions Germany before defeating Switzerland in the last 16, but England will be a step up again for Larsson and his team mates.
"We know we have to reach our own standards, which is very close to our maximum like we have done, and that's the only way to win football games at this level," he said.
Larsson's midfield partner Albin Ekdal had a scan on a twisted ankle on Wednesday but was back training on Thursday and is expected to start against England, and striker Ola Toivonen is ready for another tough day of running.
Toivonen scored in the 2-1 loss to Germany but otherwise it's been slim pickings for him and fellow striker Marcus Berg due to the amount of unselfish running demanded of them by coach Janne Andersson's defensive system.
"We know our game, we know we're not going to have the ball as much, but we need to do the work for the team," Toivonen said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
Friday 29 June , 2018 Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Juventus Shares Rise Over Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer Reports
- Reliance Jio Brings 'GigaTV' 4K Set-Top Box With Voice Control And 600+ TV Channels
- Reliance Jio Growth in Numbers: Just How Much Has Jio Grown in One Year?
- Gold Song Naino Ne Baandhi: Akshay Kumar & Mouni Roy are Inseparable in a Still from This Romantic Track
- Sanju: Is Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Upset With Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer?