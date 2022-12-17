FIFA World Cup 2022: Agrentina's Road to Final- From Saudi Defeat to Title Shot

It was not a smooth start to the FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign for Argentina. Lionel Messi and Co’s pursuit of a third World Cup victory endured a big jolt after suffering a shocking 2-1 defeat against Saudi Arabia on November 22.

The intensity of the outcome was so severe that many critics and pundits became soothsayers in predicting Argentina’s early elimination. The defeat might not have been in the script but Argentina were prepared for it. Lionel Scaloni’s men exhibited an incredible mindset and pulled off a remarkable turnaround to win their next five games.

Argentina are now one step away from completing an epic comeback. But one cannot talk about the Argentine football team without mentioning Lionel Messi’s.

The Qatar World Cup has been no exception. Messi has so far netted five goals at the FIFA World Cup 2022 to become the joint-highest scorer of the competition along with Kylian Mbappe.

Only time will tell whether Messi will be able to clinch his maiden World Cup trophy or not but his legacy will remain impeccable irrespective of the outcome.

As Messi aims to win his first-ever World Cup title, it is time to explore Argentina’s road to the final in Qatar.

After suffering a defeat in the opening game, Argentina needed to clinch full three points from their next match against Mexico to stay alive in the World Cup. The Argentine side did not falter this time. Messi and Enzo Fernandez scored to secure a win in the do-or-die contest against Mexico.

In their final group stage match, Argentina pulled off a convincing 2-0 win over Poland to qualify for the knockouts as the Group C leaders.

The two-time World Cup winners got the better of Australia 2-1 and sealed their berth in the quarter-finals. The South Americans prevailed on penalties in their quarter-final fixture against the Netherlands.

Argentina were up against Croatia in the semi-finals. However, last edition’s runners-up could not put up a resistance as they were thrashed by Argentina 3-0. Messi scored a goal and scripted an assist to guide his side to the summit clash.

Argentina will now face defending champions France in the final on Sunday at the Lusail Stadium.

