FIFA World Cup 2022: All About Group A Schedule

Qatar is now all set to become the first-ever country in the Middle East to host the FIFA World Cup 2022. The biggest and grandest football tournament will kick off on November 20. A total of 32 countries will be featuring in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Participating nations will take part in three matches each at the group stage. The group-stage games will be played in a round-robin format.

Hosts Qatar will face Ecuador in the inaugural fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on November 20. Qatar and Ecuador have been placed in Group A along with Netherlands and Senegal. In qualifiers, Ecuador had secured the fourth spot in their group to reach book their berth in World Cup. The opening match of the World Cup is slated to be played at the Al Bayt Stadium.

In the second fixture of Group A, the runners up of the 2010 FIFA World Cup- Netherlands will take on Senegal a day later. After failing to qualify for the last FIFA World Cup edition, Louis van Gaal’s men will be determined to showcase an inspired performance this time and kick off their journey on a comprehensive note. The match between Netherlands and Senegal will take place at the Al Thumama Stadium. Meanwhile, for Senegal, this will be their third appearance at the FIFA World Cup.

Teams in Group A will be seen in action for their second match on November 25. Qatar, in their next group stage contest, will face Senegal. Netherlands, on the other hand, will take on Ecuador on the same day.

After the completion of the group stage matches, knockouts will commence from December 3. Then quarter-finals will take place on December 9 and 10. The two semi-finals will be played on December 14 and 15. The summit clash is slated to go ahead on December 18 at the Lusail Stadium.

Group A schedule:

November 20:

Qatar vs Ecuador (Al Bayt Stadium)- 9:30 pm IST

November 21:

Senegal vs Netherlands (Al Thumama Stadium)- 9:30 pm IST

November 25:

Qatar vs Senegal (Al Thumama Stadium)- 6:30 pm IST

Netherlands vs Ecuador (Khalifa International Stadium)- 9:30 pm IST

November 29:

Netherlands vs Qatar (Al Bayt Stadium)- 8:30 pm IST

Ecuador vs Senegal (Khalifa International Stadium)- 8:30 pm IST

