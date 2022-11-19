FIFA World Cup 2022: All About Group B Schedule

Wales football fans had to suffer a painful, long wait to see their national team at the FIFA World Cup. And Rob Page’s men are now all set to feature at the FIFA World Cup 2022 after 64 years. Wales have been placed in Group B at the Qatar World Cup along with mighty England, Iran and the United States of America.

In the opening fixture of Group A, England will face Iran on November 21 at the Khalifa International Stadium. England, under Gareth Southgate, came close to securing two wins at two major competitions. England’s brilliant run at the 2018 FIFA World Cup came to an end in the semi-finals. In the UEFA EURO 2020, England were defeated by Italy in the final battle. The Three Lions will now look to rectify the errors and lift the FIFA World Cup for the very first time since 1966.

Iran football team, on the other hand, will be managed by experienced coach Carlos Queiroz this time.

In the second fixture of Group B, USA and Wales will lock horns on November 22 at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.

In all fairness, Group B appears to be quite a tough one for the USA football team. After failing to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, USA will be eager to showcase a dominant show this time. However, qualifying for the knockouts will certainly be a herculean task for Gregg Berhalter’s men.

After the completion of the group stage, knockout rounds will start from December 3. The quarter-finals will be played on December 9 and 10. The two semi-finals will be played on December 14 and 15. The high-voltage final battle is scheduled to take place on December 18 at the Lusail Stadium.

Group B schedule:

November 21

England vs Iran- Khalifa International Stadium - 6:30 pm IST

November 22

USA vs Wales- Ahmed bin Ali Stadium- 12:30 am IST

November 25

Wales vs Iran- Ahmed bin Ali Stadium- 3:30 pm IST

November 26

England vs USA- Al Bayt Stadium- 12:30 AM IST

November 30

Wales vs England- Ahmed bin Ali Stadium- 12:30 am IST

Iran vs USA- Al Thumama Stadium- 12:30 am IST

