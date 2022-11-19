FIFA World Cup 2022: All About Group F Schedule

The world will witness one of the biggest footballing events with the FIFA World Cup from November 20. While the fiesta will end in heartbreak for many and triumph for one nation, let us take a detailed look at Group F which consists of some underdogs who can pack a punch above their weight under the right circumstances.

Group F comprises the runners-up of the previous FIFA World Cup, Croatia. Along with that we also have Belgium, a European powerhouse are perennial underachievers.

Apart from them we also have Canada and Morocco who can give some of the top teams a run for their money on a good day. This group is interestingly poised with a lot of talented players, and teams who would be challenging for the top spot.

The journey of this group begins on November 23 when Morocco takes on Croatia in the Al Bayt Stadium and ends with an interesting face off between Canada and Morocco on December 1 at the Al Thumama stadium.

Group F schedule:

November 23

Morocco vs Croatia – Al Bayt Stadium - 3.30 pm IST

November 24

Belgium vs Canada - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium - 12:30 am IST

November 27

Belgium vs Morocco - Al Thumama Stadium- 6.30 pm IST

Croatia vs Canada – Khalifa International Stadium – 9:30 pm IST

December 1

Croatia vs Belgium- Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium - 8:30 pm IST

Canada vs Morocco - Al Thumama Stadium- 8:30 pm IST

Morocco Squad:

Goalkeepers Yassine Bounou (Sevilla) Munir El Kajoui (Al-Wehda) Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti (Wydad AC)

Defenders Nayef Aguerd (West Ham United) Yahia Attitat-Allal (Wydad) Badr Benoun (Qatar SC) Achraf Dari (Stade Brestois) Jawad El-Yamiq (Valladolid) Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain) Noussair Mazraoui (Bayern Munich) Romain Saïss (Besiktas)

Midfielders Selim Amallah (Standard Liege) Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina) Bilel El Khanouss (Genk) Yahya Jabrane (Wydad) Azzedine Ounahi (Angers) Abdelhamid Sabiri (Sampdoria)

Forwards Ez Abde (Osasuna) Zakaria Aboukhlal (Toulouse) Sofiane Boufal (Angers) Ilias Chair (QPR) Walid Cheddira (Bari) Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla) Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al-Ittihad) Amine Harit (Marseille) Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea)

Coach - Walid Regragui

Canada Squad:

Goalkeepers: Milan Borjan (Red Star Belgrade), Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United), James Pantemis (CF Montreal).

Defenders: Steven Vitoria (Chaves), Alistair Johnston (CF Montreal), Richie Laryea (Nottingham Forest/Toronto FC on loan), Kamal Miller (CF Montreal), Sam Adekugbe (Hatayspor), Joel Waterman (CF Montreal), Derek Cornelius (Panetolikos).

Midfielders: Atiba Hutchinson (Besiktas), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC), Stephen Eustaquio (FC Porto), Liam Fraser (Deinze), Samuel Piette (CF Montreal), Mark-Anthony Kaye (Toronto FC), Ismael Kone (CF Montreal), David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone FC).

Forwards: Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Jonathan David (Lille), Cyle Larin (Club Brugge), Ike Ugbo (Troyes), Lucas Cavallini (Vancouver Whitecaps), Tajon Buchanan (Club Brugge), Junior Hoilett (Reading), Liam Millar (Basel).

Coach - John Herdman

Belgium Squad:

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge), Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg)

Defenders: Jan Vertonghen (Anderlecht), Toby Alderweireld (Royal Antwerp), Wout Faes (Leicester), Arthur Theate (Rennes), Zeno Debast (Anderlecht), Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund), Timothy Castagne (Leicester)

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Youri Tielemans (Leicester), Amadou Onana (Everton), Axel Witsel (Atletico Madrid), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge), Leander Dendoncker (Aston Villa), Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund)

Forwards: Eden Hazard (Real Madrid), Charles De Ketelaere (AC Milan), Leandro Trossard (Brighton), Dries Mertens (Galatasaray), Jeremy Doku (Rennes), Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan), Michy Batshuayi (Fenerbahce), Lois Openda (Lens)

Coach- Roberto Martinez

Croatia Squad

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ivica Ivusic (Osijek), Ivo Grbic (Atletico Madrid).

Defenders: Borna Barisic(Rangers), Domagoj Vida(AEK Athens), Dejan Lovren(Zenit), Josip Juranovic(Celtic), Josko Gvardiol(RB Liepzig), Borna Sosa(VfB Sttutgart), Josip Stanisic(Bayern Munich), Martin Erlic(Sassulo), Josip Sutalo(Dinamo Zagreb).

Midfielders: Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea), Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan), Mario Pasalic (Atalanta), Nikola Vlasic (Torino), Lovro Majer (Rennes), Kristijan Jakic (Eintracht Frankfurt), Luka Sucic (RB Salzburg).

Forwards: Ivan Perisic (Tottenham Hotspur), Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenhiem), Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ante Budimir (Osasuna), Marko Livaja (Hadjuk split).

Coach - Zlatko Dalic

