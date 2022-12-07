FIFA World Cup 2022 : All Details About Quarter Finals Fixture

The FIFA World Cup 2022 has provided us with some crazy encounters ever since the start. We’ve seen some great underdog stories along with a flurry of goals. It has been an entertaining ride so far and the stakes have only gotten higher. Let us take a look at the schedule and the teams that are to face each other

Croatia vs Brazil

Date – 9th December

Time – 8:30 pm IST

Croatia and Brazil will take on each other in the first quarter-final of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The Croatians defeated a spirited Japanese side that caused a few upsets along the way in this campaign. Dominik Livaković was their hero in the penalty shootouts as he saved three penalties against the Japanese team to help his side qualify for the next round.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Brazil, on the other hand, coasted through South Korea defeating them by a 4-1 margin as Richarlison, Vinicius Jr, Neymar and Lucas Paqueta all got their names on the scoresheet. The Seleco seem to be in fine form at the moment.

Croatia and Brazil will play each other at the Education City Stadium

Netherlands vs Argentina

Date – 10th December

Time – 12:30 am IST

The Netherlands secured their place in the quarter-finals after defeating a young USA team 3-1 in the round of 16. Cody Gakpo has seemed like a threat in front of goal and managed to score in each of the group-stage games in this edition of the FIFA World Cup.

Argentina got off to a rough start with a loss against Saudi Arabia in their World Cup opener but have managed to get their campaign back on track ever since. They defeated a stubborn Australian side 2-1 in the Round of 16, as goals from Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez helped them progress.

This match will take place at the Lusail Stadium

Morocco vs Portugal

Date – 10th December

Time – 8:30 pm IST

Morocco has scripted one of the most beautiful stories of the World Cup so far. They beat Belgium, drew against Croatia and topped their group only to play Spain in the Round of 16. While many would have written them off, Walid Regragui’s men were resolute at the back and pulled off a special victory over this Spanish side on penalties.

Portugal, on the other hand, inflicted the heaviest defeat of the Round of 16 as they ran riot against Switzerland. The Portuguese national team beat the Swiss men 6-1 as Goncalo Ramos got himself a beautiful hattrick on the big occasion.

This match will be played at the Al Thumama stadium

England vs France

Date – 11th December

Time – 12: 30 am IST

England qualified for the quarterfinals after an entertaining 3-0 victory against Senegal in a Round of 16 ties. They were ruthless on the pitch as Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayoko Saka got on the scoresheet.

ALSO READ | Samuel Eto’o Apologises for ‘Violent Altercation’ But Slams Algeria ‘Provocation’

France have also been really in splendid form this campaign. Olivier Giroud has stepped up whenever required and Kylian Mbappe is a force to be reckoned with as he seems unstoppable at the moment. This fixture has all the ingredients for an entertaining display.

This match will take place at the Al Bayt stadium

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter-final matches?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter-final matches will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter-final matches?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter-final matches will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.

Read all the Latest Sports News here