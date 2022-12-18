FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France- Two Nations Looking For Three Stars

Argentina and France have a date with destiny as they go head-to-head in the ultimate clash of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar on the 18th of December 2022.

Although the statistics may indicate otherwise, both teams have had a very distinct run-up to the final.

Argentina will head into the game on a high after scripting their pathway into the final encounter on the back of five straight wins despite falling to a shock defeat against unfancied group opponents Saudi Arabia in their tournament opener.

But Lionel Scaloni’s men rallied behind the common cause of clinching the coveted trophy that has proved evasive since the South American nation’s miracle man Diego Maradona earned his beloved nation a second star on the crest all the way back in the year 1986.

And another World Cup title has remained a distant dream ever since.

They came close to breaking the pattern in the year 2014 as Messi-led Argentina made it all the way to the finals only to lose out to a Mario Gotze winner as Germany clinched the trophy.

The genius from Rosario came agonisingly close to the coveted cup, but couldn’t get his hands on it.

But, now, propelled by the desire of nearly every living, breathing being on the face of the earth, Messi will set out to sign off on a sterling career with the ultimate swansong victory by lifting the grandest prize of them all.

The Argentine team has for long been seen as a top-heavy unit, lacking solidity at the back, coupled with the infamous Argentine temperament that could implode from the back and undo all the potential going forward.

But, Scaloni and Albiceleste legend Pablo Aimar have toiled throughout the time of their tenure at the helm of the national team to concoct the optimal lineup to aid Messi on his mission and they seem to have struck gold with the current setup.

Despite the fact that the Argentine team has been the best version of itself the world has seen for years, they’d still have their work cut out against quality opposition in France, headlined by Messi’s PSG teammate Kylin Mbappe.

The 23-year-old tasted success on the biggest stage at the tender age of 19 and has the opportunity to do what no player has done since the great Pele himself.

The Parisian star could end the night as a two-time World Cup winner before turning 24. And not just as a fringe player, but as a pivotal entity to the nation’s recent success.

Surely, he has been aided by the talent pool that the European nation has been blessed with, as big-name stars adorn each and every position on the pitch. Goals from multiple sources ensure that the team would still live to fight another day even in case of an off-day to their main source of strike.

Olivier Giroud has been prolific in front of goal, gulping up any opportunity that comes his way. Antoine Griezmann has been the beating heart of the team while midfielder Aurelian Tchouameni’s rise to the centre stage has been nothing short of a revelation for Le Blues.

Theo Hernandez has proven that he could chip in with strikes despite his positional profile, while the experience and defensive talents of Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Jules Kounde, and Ibrahima Konate hold down the fort at the back end.

And to top it, helming this strong European side is the man who has hoisted the World Cup both as a player and as a manager for the Blues, Didier Deschamps.

Deschamps was faced with multiple conundrums leading up to the tournament as crucial names fell like skittles to injuries with the likes of N’golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Presnel Kimpembe, Karim Benzema and Christopher Nkunkuk sideline for the tournament.

However, in retrospect, the depth and riches in the French system have made the Frenchman’s dilemmas seem like first-world problems.

France have won all their games in Qatar save for the fixture against Tunisia, in which Deschamps opted to rest his core players citing the fact that they had already sealed progress to the knockout stages of the tournament.

Except for that minor blemish, France have remained spotless in a campaign where they have crushed or steamrolled their opponents with some dominant performances in all areas of the field.

France head into the final game of the campaign with hopes of emulating the legendary sides of Italy (1934,1938) and Brazil (1958,1962) by retaining the world title and bringing back the illustrious trophy to Champs-Elysee, while the whole of the Argentine national team and nation will want to clinch the title in a fitting farewell to the little master who has provided unbridled joy to the Albicelese faithful over the past two decades.

