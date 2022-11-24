FIFA World Cup 2022: Belgium Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois Seals Win over Canada With 'A Kiss'

A victory and a kiss, Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois enjoyed an outstanding start to the FIFA World Cup 2022. Belgium defeated Canada 1-0 in a Group F clash at Qatar’s Ahmed bin Ali Stadium. While Michy Batshuayi’s first-half goal gave Belgium an upper hand in the clash, it was Courtois who led his side to victory. The Real Madrid goalkeeper saved his fifth spot-kick of 2022, when he denied Alphonso Davies the penalty kick at the 10th-minute. At the final whistle, when Belgium celebrated their stunning victory, Courtois gave his fiancee Mishel Gerzig a kiss. Pictures of the couple sharing a sweet peck went viral on social media.

Mishel was super proud. And, her post on Instagram Stories is testament to the statement. Hailing the stopper as “my king", Mishel shared the video of the penalty save pulled off by the Belgium goalkeeper. “My king. No words needed,” she captioned the clip.

In another Instagram Stories, Courtois is seen hugging Mishel. The model opted for just one word to caption the clip. “Moment” with a blue heart emoji.

The couple got-together during lockdown, after they connected via social media. Courtois made their relationship public last year. During their getaway in June, the Belgium goalkeeper got down on a knee to propose to Mishel. The lovebirds are slated to tie the knot soon.

Courtois’ love life has always made headlines. The footballer has two children with Marta Dominguez, but the pair split up while he was at Chelsea. Reportedly, in 2019 he started dating TV host Alba Carrillo.

Coming back to the Belgium vs Canada clash, Courtois was the stellar performer but as always Kevin De Bruyne was the conductor from the midfield.

In their next World Cup matches, Canada will head into their game against Croatia on Sunday, while Belgium will lock horns with Morocco, on November 28.

