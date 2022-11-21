FIFA World Cup 2022: Check Out Full Schedule of Group H

Group H will pit stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez, Heung-min Son, and Thomas Partey against each other. The presence of Ronaldo’s Portugal has certainly generated tremendous buzz around this group.
This edition of the FIFA World Cup will be the swansong of the 37-year-old Ronaldo. Fans are hoping that the talismanic Portuguese can revel in World Cup glory this time around. The high-stakes clash between Uruguay and Portugal will be the highlight of this group.
However, South Korea can emerge as the dark horse of this group. South Korea stunned Germany in the last World Cup and the Asian giants have the ability to cause a few upsets. The Taegeuk Warriors will rely heavily on Son Heung-Min, but they cannot afford to be a one-man team.
Group H Fixtures
Uruguay vs South Korea: November 24, 6:30 PM, Education City Stadium
Portugal vs Ghana: November 24, 9:30 PM, Stadium 974
South Korea vs Ghana: November 28, 6:30 PM, Education City Stadium
Portugal vs Uruguay: November 29, 12:30 PM, Lusail Stadium
South Korea vs Portugal: December 2, 8:30 PM, Education City Stadium
Ghana vs Uruguay: December 2, 8:30 PM, Al Janoub Stadium
Portugal Squad
Goalkeepers:
Rui Patricio, Diogo Costa, Jose Sa
Defenders: Pepe, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Nuno Mendes, Diogo Dalot, Antonio Silva, Rapahael Gurerero
Midfielders: Vitinha, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Ruben Nevers, Danilo Pereira, Palhinha, Joao Mario, Otavio, Matheus Nunes, William
Forwards: Joao Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leao, Andre Silva, Goncalo Ramos, Ricardo Horta
Coach: Fernando Santos
Uruguay Squad:
Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera, Sergio Rochet, Sebastian Sosa
Defenders: Diego Godin, Jose Maria Gimenez, Sebastian Coates, Martin Caceres, Ronald Araujo, Matias Vina, Mathias Olivera, Guillermo Varela, Jose Luis Rodriguez
Midfielders: Matias Vecino, Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Valverde, Lucas Torreira, Manuel Ugarte, Facundo Pellistri, Nicolas De la Cruz, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Agustin Canobbio, Facundo Torres
Forwards: Darwin Nunez, Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani, Maximiliano Gomez
Coach: Diego Alonso
South Korea Squad:
Goalkeepers: Kim SeungGyu, Jo HyeonWoo, Song BumKeun
Defenders: Kim MinJae, Kim YoungGwon, Kwon KyungWon, Cho YuMin, Kim MoonHwan, Yoon JongGyu, Kim TaeHwan, Kim JinSu, Hong Chul
Midfielders: Jung WooYoung, Son JunHo, Paik SeungHo, Hwang InBeom, Lee JaeSung, Kwon ChangHoon, Jeong WooYeong, Lee KangIn, Son HeungMin, Hwang HeeChan, Na SangHo, Song MinKyu
Forwards: Hwang UiJo, Cho GueSung
Coach: Paulo Bento
Ghana Squad:
Goalkeepers: Manaf Nurudeen, Lawrence Ati Zigi, Ibrahim Danlad
Defenders: Daniel Amartey, Joseph Aidoo, Alexander Dijku, Tariq Lamptey, Gideon Mensah, Denis Odoi, Mohamed Salisu, Baba Rahman, Seidu Alidu
Midfielders: Mohammed Kudus, Daniel Kofi-Kyereh, Thomas Partey, Elisha Owusu, Fatawu Issahaku , Osman Bukari, Daniel Afriyie, Salis Abdul Samed, Kamal Sowah, Kamaldeen Sulemana
Forwards: Antoine Semenyo, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Inaki Williams
Coach: Otto Addo
