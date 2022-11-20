FIFA World Cup 2022: Check When and Where to Watch the Opening Ceremony

FIFA World Cup 2022 is about to kickstart in Qatar, today (November 20). The opening ceremony of the World Cup will take place before the hosts charge up to play the game against their Group A member Ecuador.

The opening ceremony will take place at 60,000-seat Al Bayt Stadium, located 40 kilometres north of Doha. The Al Bayt Stadium with a retractable roof, is one of the largest venues from central Doha and is named after and modelled after the nomadic tents used in the Gulf.

Originally, the plan was to conduct the opening ceremony before Qatar’s first game on Monday, which would have resulted in an uncommon situation of two games taking place before it. Therefore, the first game was moved up by a day.

In a starry opening ceremony, the fans will be able to enjoy on the beats of BTS. According to the reports, one of the seven members of the South Korean boy band, Jungkook, will perform a song called “Dreamers" at the event. Potentially, Black Eyed Peas, Robbie Williams and Nora Fatehi can also be seen performing at the opening ceremony, according to The Telegraph.

Check here, where and when to watch the Opening Ceremony

When is FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony?

FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony will take place on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

Where is FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony?

FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony will take place at Al Bayt Stadium. The opening match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador will also be played at this stadium.

What time does FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony start?

FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony will begin at 7:30 pm IST on Thursday.

Which TV channels will broadcast FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony?

FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony will be broadcasted on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV in English Commentary. They are the official broadcasters of the tournament.

How to watch online live streaming of FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony?

FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony live streaming will be available on Jio Cinema app and website for free.

