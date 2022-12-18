FIFA World Cup 2022: Didier Deschamps' Date With Destiny as Holders France Face Argentina

France take on Argentina in the final of the World Cup 2022 in Qatar on Sunday as the fixture promises to be a mouth-watering one for more than one reason.

Beyond, the obvious glory that awaits the victor at the end of the day, there are multiple milestones that could be scaled at the Lusail Iconic stadium when Lionel Messi-led Argentina come face to face with the France team headlined by boy wonder Kylian Mbappe.

In event of an Argentine victory, the front page of every daily, weekly or monthly issue of news will be splashed with Messi’s bearded face on the front covers, and in case of a French win, images of Les Blues poster boy Mbappe.

But, perhaps the person who stands most to benefit in case the Europeans manage to triumph over their South American counterparts is the man at the helm of the French team himself- Didier Deschamps.

Deschamps has got his hands on both World Cup trophies that the French have managed to win ever since the inception of the prestigious tournament.

The first, as the captain of the 1998 World Cup-winning team that registered the nation’s first title of its kind before returning to the fold as a coach to lift the cup in the year 2018.

As the French team revelled in their win over Croatia in 2018 to get their hands on football’s ultimate prize for the first time in 20 years, Deschamps became only the third player to have won the World Cup both as a manager and a player, joining the elite company of Mario Zagallo and Franz Beckenbauer.

Brazilian Zagallo won his nation’s first-ever World Cup in the year 1958 draped in the famous yellow and blue, before going on to retain the title from the technical area in the year 1962.

While, Der Kaiser, Beckenbauer himself, won the trophy as a player for Germany in the year 1974 before coming back to lift the coveted prize yet again in the year 1990 wearing an impeccable suit.

Deschamps has yet another piece of history waiting for him at Qatar if he can manage to guide his team over the line against Lionel Scaloni’s Albiceleste as a win would make only the second manager ever to win back-to-back World Cups after the legendary Italian manager Vittorio Pozzo, who guided the Mediterranean nation to its first and second titles in the years 1934 and 1938 respectively.

There is no doubting the fact that Deschamps’ name needs to go down in the history books of France to have steered Les Blues to an iconic triumph in Russia after years of underwhelming performances on the World Stage by the country and multiple scandals that included the infamous training ground bust-up between the French players and then coach Raymond Domenech in the year 2010 and the turbulent years that encompassed the ‘Benzema-gate’.

The 54-year-old- from Bayonne faced a selection dilemma in the lead upto the 2022 World Cup but circumnavigated the holes and has managed to reach the final for the second time in two editions by expertly utilising the riches at his disposal.

Despite the injury issues of 2018 World Cup winners such as N’golo Kante, Paul Pogba, and Presnel Kimpembe and the withdrawal of Balon D’Or holder Karim Benzema, RB Leipzig starlet Christohoper Nkunku and Lucas Hernandez among others, the French coach has heralded the national team to a position of favour in the eyes of the world.

Irrespective of the result of the final against Argentina, Deschamps has to be lauded for his strenuous efforts in making the European nation a dominant superpower in the world of football after an era of mediocrity and mismanagement.

