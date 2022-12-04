FIFA World Cup 2022: England's Raheem Sterling Ruled Out vs Senegal for 'Family Reasons'

England striker Raheem Sterling was ruled out of Sunday’s World Cup round of 16 match against Senegal due to unspecified family reasons.

“Raheem Sterling is not available for selection for the Three Lions tonight (Sunday) as he is dealing with a family matter," the England team’s official twitter account posted.

Raheem Sterling is not available for selection for the #ThreeLions tonight as he is dealing with a family matter. pic.twitter.com/CR6cU8J0wE— England (@England) December 4, 2022

The Chelsea forward played in England’s first two group stage games, scoring in the opening 6-2 win over Iran, but did not start the third match against Wales.

Sterling has been a regular starter for England under manager Gareth Southgate, featuring in the last World Cup in Russia in 2018 and the run to the final of the Euro 2020 tournament.

Gareth Southgate recalled Bukayo Saka for England’s World Cup last 16 clash with Senegal on Sunday as Marcus Rashford was dropped despite scoring twice against Wales.

Rashford’s double inspired a 3-0 win over Wales in England’s final Group B match, ensuring their progress to the knockout stages.

But Southgate opted to restore Arsenal winger Saka to his starting line-up at the expense of the Manchester United star, who is England’s leading scorer in this year’s tournament with three goals.

Saka scored in England’s 6-2 win against Iran and played in their goalless draw with the United States before being left out against Wales.

Senegal were without suspended Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye, so Leicester’s Nampalys Mendy came into the team.

Krepin Diatta also earned a start for Senegal in place of Pape Gueye.

Whoever wins at the Al Bayt Stadium will face World Cup holders France in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

Teams:

England (4-3-3)

Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson, Jude Bellingham; Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Phil Foden

Coach: Gareth Southgate (ENG)

Senegal (4-3-3)

Edouard Mendy; Youssouf Sabaly, Kalidou Koulibaly, Abdou Diallo, Ismail Jakobs; Krepin Diatta, Nampalys Mendy, Pathe Ciss; Iliman Ndiaye, Boulaye Dia, Ismaila Sarr

Coach: Aliou Cisse (SEN)

What date FIFA World Cup 2022 England and Senegal match will be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between England and Senegal will take place on December 5, Monday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match England and Senegal be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between England and Senegal will be played at Al Bayt Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match England and Senegal begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between England and Senegal will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England and Senegal FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

England and Senegal match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the England and Senegal FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

England and Senegal FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

(With inputs from Agencies)

