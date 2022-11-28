FIFA World Cup 2022: Fans Accuse Germany of Hypocrisy Towards Mesut Ozil

Germany are yet to record their first victory of the FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign after a shock defeat against Japan, and a face-saving draw against Spain. Some World Cup fans were viewed holding up pictures of former Germany international Mesut Ozil as they covered their mouths to highlight their supposed hypocrisy and treatment of the ex-Arsenal man.

The Germans protested against FIFA’s decision to stop them from wearing the One love armband by covering their mouth before the kickoff in the opening game. Fans applied the same gesture to remind them of something else.

Ozil retired from international duty post-Germany’s shock group stage exit in the FIFA World Cup 2018. The former Real Madrid star insinuated that he had been used as a scapegoat for his Turkish background. Mesut Ozil also received some backlash for meeting with controversial Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In a shocking statement at the time, Ozil revealed his sentiments and emotion towards the way he was being treated. “The treatment I have received from the DFB (German Football Association) and many others makes me no longer want to wear the German national team shirt.”

In his statement, Ozil also went on to highlight the feeling of racism and disrespect that was hurled at him during the time. “I will no longer be playing for Germany at international level whilst I have this feeling of racism and disrespect. I used to wear the German shirt with such pride and excitement, but now I don’t. When high-ranking DFB officials treat me as they did, disrespect my Turkish roots and selfishly turn me into political propaganda, then enough is enough”

The 34-year-old attacking midfielder made his international debut in 2009. Since then he has gone on to score 23 goals and record 40 assists in 92 matches across all competitions for Die Mannschaft.

Ozil was coveted as one of the best players in his position and struck up a fearful partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo during his time at Real Madrid. During his time with Los Blancos he managed to grab 80 assists and score 20 goals in 159 matches across all competitions.

After his time with Real Madrid, he made his way to Arsenal. While the former Germany international had a good start to his life at North London, things didn’t eventually pan out for him.

The former SV Werder Bremen man received poor treatment after his social media post that called Uighurs “warriors who resist persecution" also criticising China for their treatment as well as the silence of the Muslim community.

The gunners distanced themselves from the comments stating that they were “always apolitical as an organisation". Since that time, Mesut Ozil always struggled to find substantial playing time on the pitch.

Ozil has been known to take a stand against world issues that do not seem to co-exist with his ideologies and things haven’t always panned out well for him. The ex-Real Madrid star may not be in the German national team anymore, but the fans didn’t forget to remind us about the supposed injustice that was thrust upon him.

