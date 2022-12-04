FIFA World Cup 2022: Football, Soccer or Voetball? US Prez Joe Biden and Dutch PM Mark Rutte Engage in Social Media Banter

The Netherlands booked their quarterfinal berth with their 3-1 win over USA in the Round of 16 on Saturday at the Khalifa International Stadium in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Goals from Memphis Depay, Daley Blind and Denzel Dumfries ensured the Oranje progress in Qatar.

One recurring theme in the ongoing tournament is the banter between the nomenclature of the game as the Americans call it ‘Soccer’, while the rest of the world refers to the beautiful game as football.

Ahead of the match, a short video posted by the President of the USA, Joe Biden, featured USMNT star Tyler Adams bidding hello to the highest office of his country before kicking the ball high up in the air. The video then cuts to Biden catching the ball and saying “It is called soccer. Go USA! You guys are going to do it" as he passed on his wished to the team his best.

After the Dutch beat the Americans, Prime Minister of The Netherlands, Mark Rutte posted a tweet that read “Sorry Joe, football won."

To which Biden reacted with a tongue-in-cheek response. However, the 80-year-old went on to congratulate the Dutch on their victory and advance in the campaign.

He tweeted “Strictly speaking, shouldn’t it be “voetbal”? Kidding aside: congrats to your team and country, Mark. Rematch in New Zealand."

Strictly speaking, shouldn’t it be “voetbal”?Kidding aside: congrats to your team and country, Mark. Rematch in New Zealand. https://t.co/pqL3CaRIPS — President Biden (@POTUS) December 4, 2022

The Netherlands will face Argentina in the quarterfinals as the South Americans got the beating of Australia in their last 16 fixture 2-1 with goals coming from Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez before enduring a nervy couple of moments in the final third of the game following Enzo Fernandez’s own goal.

Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina will face Louis Van Gaal’s Dutch outfit on the 10th of December at the Lusail International Stadium in a blockbuster quarterfinal encounter.

