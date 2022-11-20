FIFA World Cup 2022: Full Schedule and Live Streaming Details

FIFA World Cup 2022 is all set to take billions of fans on a rollercoaster ride that will last for almost a month. Hosts Qatar and Ecuador will face off in the first match of the prestigious event on November 20. The FIFA World Cup, a joyous celebration of the beautiful game, is one of the greatest sporting spectacles on the planet. The 2022 edition of the event is distinctive as it is being held away from the traditional summer slot to escape Qatar’s searing heat. Fitness and player fatigue will play a huge role in the challenging conditions of Qatar. Moreover, this year’s World Cup is the final opportunity for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to revel in World Cup glory. Messi, 35, and Ronaldo, 37, are set to make their final bow on the biggest stage of them all in Qatar.

The Argentine and Portuguese fans will have a golden swansong on their minds.

For the romantics, the FIFA World Cup is an opportunity to reconnect with the euphoria of their favourite teams from previous editions, such as Diego Maradona’s Argentina and Pele’s Brazil. There are quite a few strong contenders to lift the trophy this time. The likes of Argentina, France and Neymar’s Brazil are favourites to go all the way.

Very few tournaments grab the attention of billions and stir passion quite like the showpiece event of football.

Here is all you need to know about FIFA World Cup 2022:

Full Schedule

November 20: Qatar vs Ecuador - 9:30 PM IST

November 21: England vs Iran - 6:30 PM IST, Senegal vs Netherlands - 9:30 PM IST

November 22: USA vs Wales - 12:30 AM IST, Argentina vs Saudi Arabia - 3:30 PM IST, Denmark vs Tunisia - 6:30 PM IST, Mexico vs Poland - 9:30 PM IST

November 23: France vs Australia - 12:30 AM IST, Morocco vs Croatia - 3:30 PM IST, Germany vs Japan - 6:30 PM IST, Spain vs Costa Rica - 9:30 PM IST

November 24: Belgium vs Canada - 12:30 AM IST, Switzerland vs Cameroon - 3:30 PM IST, Uruguay vs South Korea - 6:30 PM IST, Portugal vs Ghana - 9:30 PM IST

November 25: Brazil vs Serbia - 12:30 AM IST, Wales vs Iran - 3:30 PM IST, Qatar vs Senegal - 6:30 PM IST, Netherlands vs Ecuador - 9:30 PM IST

November 26: England vs USA - 12:30 AM IST, Tunisia vs Australia - 3:30 PM IST

Poland vs Saudi Arabia - 6:30 PM IST, France vs Denmark - 9:30 PM IST

November 27: Argentina vs Mexico - 12:30 PM IST, Japan vs Costa Rica - 3:30 PM IST, Belgium vs Morocco - 6:30 PM IST, Croatia vs Canada - 9:30 PM IST

November 28: Spain vs Germany - 12:30 PM IST, Cameroon vs Serbia - 3:30 PM IST, South Korea vs Ghana - 6:30 PM IST, Brazil vs Switzerland - 9:30 PM IST

November 29: Portugal vs Uruguay - 12:30 AM IST, Ecuador vs Senegal - 8:30 PM IST, Netherlands vs Qatar - 8:30 PM IST

November 30: Iran vs USA - 12:30 AM IST, Wales vs England - 12:30 AM IST, Tunisia vs France - 8:30 PM IST, Australia vs Denmark - 8:30 PM IST

December 1: Poland vs Argentina - 12:30 AM IST, Saudi Arabia vs Mexico - 12:30 AM IST, Canada vs Morocco - 8:30 PM IST, Croatia vs Belgium - 8:30 PM IST

December 2: Costa Rica vs Germany - 12:30 AM IST, Japan vs Spain - 12:30 AM IST, Ghana vs Uruguay - 8:30 PM IST, South Korea vs Portugal - 8:30 PM IST

December 3: Cameroon vs Brazil - 12:30 AM IST, Serbia vs Switzerland - 12:30 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 knockouts full schedule (IST)

December 3: 1A vs 2B - 8:30 PM IST

December 4: 1C vs 2D - 12:30 AM IST, 1D vs 2C - 8:30 PM IST

December 5: 1B vs 2A - 12:30 AM IST, 1E vs 2F - 8:30 PM IST

December 6: 1G vs 2H - 12:30 AM IST, 1F vs 2E - 8:30 PM IST

December 7: 1H vs 2G - 12:30 AM IST

December 9: Quarter-final 1 - 8:30 PM IST

December 10: Quarter-final 2 - 12:30 AM IST, Quarter-final 3 - 8:30 PM IST

December 11: Quarter-final 4 - 12:30 AM IST

December 14: Semi-final 1 - 12:30 AM IST

December 15: Semi-final 2 - 12:30 AM IST

December 18: Bronze final - 12:30 AM IST

December 19: FIFA World Cup 2022 final - 12:30 AM IST

LIVE Telecast

The FIFA World Cup 2022 matches will be televised live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels in India.

LIVE Streaming

The FIFA World Cup 2022 will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

