FIFA World Cup 2022: Check Out Full Schedule For The Round of 16 Matches

The group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2022 is finally over. As many as 48 matches were played in the group stage. Most of the matches were thrilling contests and featured plenty of drama. In fact, this World Cup is like no other considering the number of stunning upsets we have seen over the past two weeks. Teams like Saudi Arabia and Cameroon have punched above their weight to defeat giants like Argentina and Brazil.

Now the World Cup is entering its business end. The Round of 16 starts from December 3 and things are going to get even more exciting. No team won all its three matches of the group stage.

Even defending champions France were humbled by Tunisia. There will be no margin for error in the knockout rounds and a loss will mean elimination from the showpiece event. Harry Kane’s England, Lionel Messi’s Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal have progressed to the Round of 16 in emphatic fashion and look like the teams to beat. Teams like South Korea, Australia and Croatia will also be aiming to revel in World Cup glory. It remains to be seen which team manages to perform under extreme pressure and progress to the quarter-finals.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Knockout rounds full schedule (IST)

December 3: Netherlands vs USA - 8:30 PM IST

December 4: Argentina vs Australia - 12:30 AM IST, France vs Poland - 8:30 PM IST

December 5: England vs Senegal - 12:30 AM IST, Japan vs Croatia - 8:30 PM IST

December 6: Brazil vs South Korea - 12:30 AM IST, Morocco vs Spain - 8:30 PM IST

December 7: Portugal vs Switzerland - 12:30 AM IST

December 9: Quarter-final 1 - 8:30 PM IST

December 10: Quarter-final 2 - 12:30 AM IST, Quarter-final 3 - 8:30 PM IST

December 11: Quarter-final 4 - 12:30 AM IST

December 14: Semi-final 1 - 12:30 AM IST

December 15: Semi-final 2 - 12:30 AM IST

December 18: Bronze medal match - 12:30 AM IST

December 19: FIFA World Cup 2022 final - 12:30 AM IST

Live Streaming and Telecast details

The Round of 16 matches of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website for free. Matches will also be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India.

