FIFA World Cup 2022: Group A Qualification Scenario- Netherlands, Ecuador, Senegal Fate to go Down to the Wire

The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar is closing in on the end of the group phases and mouth-watering contests await in the final round of the opening stages of the biggest tournament in world football.

Group A, the one consisting of hosts Qatar, Netherlands, Senegal and Ecuador has thrown up a tight contest for the top two spots as the finals day will witness some crunch fixtures which decide the fate of the teams’ stay in the Middle-Eastern nation.

Qatar (2 Played, 2 Loss: 0 Points)

Next fixture- Qatar vs The Netherlands

Qatar, who earned a privileged spot in the campaign thanks to playing host, were the first team to be knocked out of their own tournament as they slumped to two defeats in their two opening games. They surrendered their opener against Ecuador, losing 2-0 on the day. And failed to improve on the result when they faced Senegal, who handed the hosts a 3-1 defeat.

Their last game of the tournament is against a Dutch team looking to seal the deal with a win over the Maroon. Qatar, on the other hand, play for pride as they seek to close out their first World Cup appearance with a win.

Netherlands (2 Played, 1 Win, 1 Draw: 4 Points)

The new-look Dutch team enthralled football fans with their performance in their opening couple of games as they thumped African champions Senegal in their group opener 2-0 and went on to play out a draw against Ecuador, in which both teams scored a goal apiece and ended up sharing the spoils.

Netherlands’ qualification to the subsequent phase of this edition of the tournament is in their own hands as they have a simple equation to advance. Beat Qatar and go through, as the win would take them to 7 points.

Even a draw would seal the oranje progress to the round of 16. But, if against all odds the Europeans go down to the host nation, they might still advance depending on the result of the fixture between Ecuador and Senegal.

If the South Americans lose to the Africans, that would ensure progress for the Dutch.

If the fixture between Ecuador and Senegal ends in a draw, goal difference comes into play.

Ecuador (2 Played, 1 Win, 1 Draw: 4 Points)

Next fixture- Ecuador vs Senegal

Ecuador opened their campaign with a 2-0 win over Qatar and followed it up by holding the Dutch in their 1-1 draw.

The South Americans can earn qualification straight up if they beat Senegal, as the win would take them to 7 points.

Even a draw would suffice for Enner Valencia’s team to go through to the knockouts, with 5 points.

If they were to suffer a loss at the hands of the Lions of Teranga, they would have to fly back home, unless Qatar spring up a major surprise and beat the Netherlands, and once again goal difference will be of the essence.

Senegal (2 Played, 1 Win, 1 Loss: 3 Points)

Next fixture- Ecuador vs Senegal

It is almost as straightforward as it gets for the African champions as a win would see them go through with 6 points.

While a defeat would condemn them to an early exit, irrespective of the result of the other fixture between the Netherlands and Qatar.

If they pull off a draw against Ecuador, goal difference will decide the teams that remain in the Middle East and who goes home.

