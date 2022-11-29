FIFA World Cup 2022: Group B Scenarios- England on Pole Position; USA, Iran Play Decider; Outside Chance for Wales

The final round of the group stages of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar are upon us as teams find out their destiny on a matchday where all the teams in the group play simultaneously.

Group B, comprising England, Iran, USA and Wales is well poised for a last-day turn of events as England play their final group fixture against Wales, while Iran will fight it out against the USA.

England (2 Played, 1 Win, 1 Draw: 4 Points)

Next fixture- England vs Wales

England started their tournament with a 6-2 thrashing of Iran, but failed to get all three points in their subsequent fixture against the Americans, playing out a dull 0-0 draw.

While a win or a draw against Wales would put them through to the next round automatically, England can still progress even if they go down to Gareth Bale and co. as long as they do not crumble to a humbling loss that would dampen their superior goal difference of +4.

Iran (2 Played, 1 Win, 1 Loss: 3 Points)

Next fixture- Iran vs USA

Iran fell to a humiliating defeat opening defeat to England, but made amends against Wales as they picked up a 2-0 win over the Dragons.

A win against the Americans would seal their progress to the round of 16 with 6 points. They can also advance with a draw if England manage to beat Wales.

A loss at the hands of USA will help the North Americans leapfrog them into qualification spots.

USA (2 Played, 1 Draw: 2 Points)

Next fixture- Iran vs USA

Following two draws in two games, against Wales and England, the Americans seek to book their place in the knockouts and the requirement for them to reach the last 16 is simple.

A win over Iran will see them advance with 5 points.

A draw or a loss against the Melli would send them packing from the tournament.

Wales (2 Played, 1 Draw, 1 Loss: 1 Point)

Next fixture- England vs Wales

Wales have picked up just a solitary point from two games. They started out with a 1-1 draw against the USA, but fell to a shock 2-0 defeat at the hands of Iran in their following fixture.

Their fate doesn’t solely rely on their result as even a win over England wouldn’t be enough if the match between Iran and USA saw a winner.

However, if Robert Page’s men churn out a win and the other group B fixture ends in a draw, goal difference will be the parameter that decides the destiny of the teams.

