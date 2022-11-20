FIFA World Cup 2022: Hosts Qatar Bribe Ecuador Players to Throw Opener, Says Report

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 kicks off on the 20th of November as 32 teams will be vying to get their hands on the coveted trophy and go down in history.

The first-ever World Cup in the middle-east has been mired in controversy ever since FIFA’s decision to award the country the prestige of hosting the grandest event on earth.

A shocking report surfaced just days before the tournament’s opening game between Qatar and Ecuador, claiming that the hosts had bribed eight Ecuadorian players with $7.5 million to throw the game.

Regional Head of the British Center for Middle East Studies and Research, Amjad Taha posted a damning tweet that read “Qatar bribed eight Ecuadorian players $7.4 million to lose the opener(1-0, 2nd half). Five Qatari and #Ecadour insiders confirmed this. We hope it’s false. We hope sharing this will affect the outcome. The world should oppose FIFA’s corruption."

The World Cup has already been rocked by multiple controversies even before the kick of the ball in the middle-eastern nation, such as the organisers’ sub-human treatment of migrant workers who were brought in to build the infrastructure necessary for the global event.

Qatar also faced a backlash for its views on the LGBTQ community as multiple organisations protested against the same.

The organisers had also dropped a bombshell a couple of days before the opener, stating that alcoholic beverages will not be served inside the stadium.

There were also reports that the nation had also paid people to participate in parades in the build-up to the World Cup, which the organisers also subsequently denied.

The World Cup begins on the 20th of November and goes on till the 18th of December as the hosts mark their first-ever appearance in the biggest sporting spectacle.

