FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi Gets Emotional as Reporter Delivers a Heartfelt Message

Lionel Messi was spotted teary eyed after he helped Argentina cruise past Croatia in the FIFA World Cup semi-final on Wednesday. The incident took place during a post-match interview at the Lusail Stadium. Messi spoke to Argentine reporter Sofia Martinez of Television Publica and the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker was on the verge of tears during the interaction. Sofia delivered a heartfelt note and started her speech by saying that the FIFA World Cup is certainly coming to Argentina this time.

“I just want to tell you that no matter the results, there is something that no one can take from you and that is the fact you resonated with Argentinians, every single one. I am being serious. There is no kid who does not have your team shirt. No matter if it is a fake, real or made up one. Truly, you made your mark in everyone’s life and that to me is beyond winning any World Cup. No one can take that from you and this is my gratitude for such amount of happiness you bring to a lot of people,” Sofia said.

Messi smiled and struggled to hold back tears as he heard the reporter. The Argentine skipper also thanked Sofia for the heartwarming message.

Messi is currently one step away from lifting the World Cup for the very first time. Argentina will be up against defending champions France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday. The match against France will certainly be Messi’s last chance to win the prestigious international trophy. The 35-year-old had recently announced that this is going to be his final World Cup appearance in Qatar. Messi is playing at his fifth World Cup. He recently equaled former German footballer Lothar Matthaus’ World Cup record of playing 25 matches at the showpiece event.

Messi has till now scored five goals and scripted three assists at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Messi’s fifth goal of the tournament appeared in the 34th minute of the semi-final encounter against Croatia after he successfully converted from the spot. He also registered a vital assist in the game against last edition’s runners-up. And with this he became the first footballer to score and assist in four different World Cup matches since 1966.

