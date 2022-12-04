FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi Surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo And Diego Maradona

Lionel Messi on Saturday surpassed Diego Maradona and Cristiano Ronaldo during a classy display in Argentina’s 2-1 win over Australia in a cagey FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 clash. Messi scored a sublime goal in the first half to put his side 1-0 ahead before Julian Alvarez doubled the lead in the next half.

During the course of the win, Messi, scored his ninth world cup goal and thus overtook Maradona’s tally of eight goals for Argentina at the showpiece event. He also went ahead of his contemporary Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal who has also scored eight times in the tournament.

It was a milestone match for the 35-year-old Argentine maestro as he recorded a 1000th appearance across all competitions at the senior level.

The goal was also the first time Messi has scored in the knockout stages of a world cup as well.

“I am very happy for taking another step forward, achieving another objective," Messi said during a post-match interaction with the media.

“It was a very strong and difficult match — we knew it was going to be this way. We didn’t have much time to rest up and we were concerned as we knew it was going to be a physical match and they were very strong," he added.

Messi has no time to celebrate his 1000th career game “No, truly no," he told Argentine TV when asked if celebrations are planned to mark the milestone.

“This was a tough game, tough game, we didn’t have much rest, we had not really recovered well. It was a very physical game as well. When we found out we had to play again in three days, we said it was crazy and not enough rest, but at the same time we wanted to be here for what it feels like and for what this represents and for our fans," he said.

Argentina will clash with the Netherlands in the quarterfinals now.

